The big game of the week for Owsley County's girls team was at Wolfe County in the first round of the All A regional tournament. Owsley and Wolfe have both been rated in the top 5 in the region all season so both staffs knew it was going to be a good test for one another.
Wolfe got the early advantage when they nailed three shots from behind the arc to go up 9-0. They were able to keep that lead throughout most of the game before Owsley closed in on them in the 4th quarter but when the dust had settled the Lady Wolves had done enough to hold on for the victory by a score of 58-52.
Wolfe led 13-10 after one, 30-22 at the half, 42-31 after three and finally won by the 6 point margin.
Wolfe guarded Owsley mostly man-to-man defense for the game, putting extra emphasis on the Lady Owls top scorers. It was enough to hold off the Lady Owls to maintain the lead and win the game. Kenzie Herald led Owsley in scoring with 18 points. Lexy Lynch was had 14 points, a little shy of her season average but she shot the ball well when she was able to get a clear shot, making 5/9 FG and was 3/6 from behind the arc. Carly Smith had 13 points. Ameila Murray scored 4 points and Mic Johnson had 3.
Wolfe was led in scoring by senior Hailey Smith with 22 points.
Statistics were fairly similar, except for the final score. Owsley shot 45% and Wolfe shot 49%. Owsley made 5 treys and Wolfe made 7. Owsley on free throws was 11/15, while Wolfe was 11/14. Wolfe won the rebound battle 23-16.
Wolfe advanced on to play Hazard two nights later in Campton where they lost to the Lady Bulldogs 52-44.
Owsley's other game of the week was played January 11 at Oneida Baptist. The Lady Owls had defeated OBI in their opening game of the year in Booneville by an 83-24 score and this game was very similar. Owsley dominated from start to finish and won in a rout 75-28. Owsley was led in scoring by Kenzie Herald with 23 points. Lexy Lynch had 19 points, Carly Smith 12, Ameila Murray 6, Addie Terry 5, Mic Johnson 4, Shelby Murray 4, and Aaliyah Lynch 2.
Owsley scored 36 points off OBI turnovers which is the most notable statistic of the game.
Owsley's next contest is a big district game Tuesday vs Powell County as a double header along with the boys game with Powell. The Lady Owls will also double up with the boys for a Friday night district game in Beattyville vs Lee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.