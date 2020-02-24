Lady Owls Basketball Update - February 19, 2020

The Owsley County Lady Owls had a busy week with four games on their schedule and they manage to sweep all of them to run their record for the season to 20-7.
The first game, played February 10, was against three time defending regional champs Knott County Central. The Lady Owls had played the Lady Patriots back in early December in Hindman and lost 76-68 behind a flurry of 3-pointers by Knott, who ended the game with 11. Owsley made their share of treys in that game as well, finishing with 8. But this game developed into a totally different one than the first game. There was only one 3-point shot made all game, by Knott County. Owsley was zero for the night from behind the arc. This game was a slower pace than the first contest and resulted in a lower score. Knott held a 20-12 lead at the half, the lowest amount of points the Lady Owls have been held to for a half all season. Knott continued to increase their lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring Owsley 18-13 to hold a 38-25 lead. But the floodgates opened for Owsley in the last quarter as they completely blitzed Knott by outscoring them 25-8 in the period. That's right. Owsley scored as many points in the fourth quarter as they did the other three quarters combined. When the final horn sounded Owsley found themselves on top by a score of 50-46. For Knott Central it was their first loss in the 14th region this season.
Lexy Lynch led Owsley with 23 points and Kenzie Herald, coming off a hand injury, added 15. Ameila Murray scored 6 points, Carly Smith 2, Mic Johnson 2 and Shelby Murray 2. Keara Mullins was top scorer for Knott with 17 points and Natalie Slone had 15.
The Lady Owls defeated Riverside Christian 62-26 February 11. Riverside has one of their best teams ever and have 16 wins so far this year, but Owsley shot 45% and their press forced the Lady Rams into 26 turnovers, which pretty much sealed their fate. Their defense held Riverside to 28% shooting.
Lexy Lynch was top scorer for Owsley with 29 points. Carly Snith finished with 19 points, Kenzie Herald 4, Shelby Murray 4, Addie Terry 3, Mic Johnson 2 and Kerissa Shouse 1.
Buckhorn visited Booneville February 14 for the second game of the year between the two neighboring schools. Owsley won last month at Buckhorn. The Lady Owls jumped out early on the Lady Wildcats and got a 25-16 lead after one quarter. They increased the lead to 39-19 at the half and led 48-27 after three. The final score was Owsley 60 Buckhorn 36. The Lady Owls shot 50% FG and Buckhorn was at 28%. Owsley scored 23 points off turnovers. And a good sign for the upcoming district tournament is the Lady Owls are shooting their free throws much better, finishing the game making 16/20.
Lexy Lynch paced Owsley with 23 points. Kenzie Herald scored 13 points, Mic Johnson 10, Carly Smith 6, Kerissa Shouse 4 and Ameila Murray 4.
Cassidy Adams and Sheridan Combs led Buckhorn with 9 points, respectively.
The last game of the week for Owsley was against Betsy Layne of Floyd County from the 15th region. It was a rare afternoon game played Saturday, February 15. Owsley ran out to a big lead and cruised through three quarters, holding a 46-26 lead going into the fourth quarter. They had led by as much as 25. However, complacency set in (I wasn't at the game but this is the report from the coaches) and the Lady Bobcats closed the gap in the last period of play, outscoring the Lady Owls 19-10. The final score was Owsley 56 Betsy Layne 45
Both teams shot similar FG percentages, with Owsley at 39% and Betsy Layne at 37%. Owsley hit five 3-pointers for the game, 11/17 free throws and had 31 rebounds compared to Betsy Layne's 33. The Lady Owls scored 22 points off Betsy Layne turnovers.
The Lady Owls have one game remaining on their schedule before heading into district tournament play. They will entertain the Clay County Lady Tigers Thursday, February 20. It will also be Senior Night. for Adrian Bishop and Shelby Creech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.