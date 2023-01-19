The All A Classic tournament was played last week and the Lady Owls made it to the championship game before falling to a red hot 3 point shooting Leslie County team.
Owsley drew a bye in Monday’s first round of the tournament. They traveled to Cordia for the second round on Wednesday and came away a 69-25 winner over the Lady Lions. As the score indicates the Lady Owls had few issues disposing of Cordia.
Carly Smith led the Lady Owls with 17 points. Macey Brown scored 13, Addie Terry 11, Layah Lynch 11, Kenzie Grubb 9 and Shelby Murray 6.
One indicator of how lopsided the game was is shown in points in the paint where Owsley won that stat 42-6. The Lady Owls shot 43% FG and held Cordia to 19%.
Next up for Owsley was a rematch with Hazard, a team they had defeated by 14 in the opening game of the season December 2 at Hazard. The Lady Owls ran out to a 9-2 lead and increased it to 25-12 at the half. Owsley won the next two quarters as well and cruised to a 51-31 victory.
Carly Smith led in scoring with 18 points. Addison Terry scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Macey Brown scored 9, Layah Lynch 6, Shelby Murray 4 and Kenzie Brown 2.
The Lady Owls shot 35% FG and were 13/16 from the free throw line. Owsley won the rebound battle 37-20.
Owsley and Leslie both made it to Saturday’s championship game. Leslie had disposed of Wolfe County and Knott Central earlier in the week.
The Lady Owls had played the Lady Eagles two weeks ago on the same floor in Leslie’s holiday tournament and lost 64-62 on a last second basket. But this game did not mirror that one. Leslie opened up with a barrage of 3 pointers that quickly put Owsley in a double digit deficit. Owsley trailed 21-10 after one quarter and 48-29 at halftime. Leslie made seven 3’s in the first quarter and had nine by halftime, with very few missed attempts. They rolled on to a 64-42 victory, Owsley’s worst loss of the season, and claimed the 2023 14th region All A championship trophy. They will play Covington Holy Cross in next week’s All A Classic State tournament at EKU.
Owsley was led by Addison Terry with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Carly Smith scored 9 points, Layah Lynch 7, Shelby Murray 5, Macey Brown 3 and Kenzie Grubb 2.
6’ senior center Emma Napier led Leslie with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Courtney Hoskins had 16 points and made 4/7 treys. Eden Melton was 4/5 from three land and finished with 12 points .
Owsley was 35% on FG’s while Leslie was 49%. Leslie made 12 treys to Owsley’s 4. Both teams scored 22 points in the paint but Leslie’s big gain was in the 3 point differential. Leslie won the boards 33-24. Owsley made 8/11 free throws and Leslie was 9/12. Owsley had 9 turnovers and Leslie had 8.
Owsley’s next game is home vs Letcher Central Tuesday. The last time they played was last year’s 14th region championship that went into overtime and was won by Letcher Central by 1 point on a last second shot. The game will be streamed on BSN.
By: Deron Mays - Sports Writer
