Lady Owls Defeat Perry Central and Powell County

By: Deron Mays
Owsley County, the top rated team in the 14th region, ran their record to 12-1 this past week with a pair of victories over Perry County Central and Powell County. The team is still playing without the services of three year starting senior guard Kenzie Herald who has been out due to sickness. The rotation of Addie Terry, Kerissa Shouse, Layah Lynch and Shelby Murray into the lineup to fill in for Herald has worked out well as all four girls have played admirably.
Perry Central was the first game of the week on Monday. The Lady Owls jumped out to a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 32-23 at the half. Owsley outscored Perry in the third quarter 17-12 to extend their lead to 49-32. The final score was Owsley 72 Perry Central 57.
Lexy Lynch led Owsley with 29 points and 11 rebounds. She also had 5 assists. Carly Smith scored 16 points and 6 assists. Ameila Murray added 7 points and 8 rebounds, Kerissa Shouse 7, Addie Terry 6, Shelby Murray 4 and Layah Lynch 3. Katie Dunnigan led Perry Central with 11 points. The Lady Owls shot 42% from the floor to Perry's 37%. Owsley made 5 treys and Perry had 6. Owsley had a big advantage in second chance points, winning that statistic 20-5. The Lady Owls won the rebound battle 37-22.
Owsley traveled to Stanton Friday to play district rival Powell County. The Lady Owls won an earlier win over the Lady Pirates when they defeated them by 18 in Booneville. Owsley claimed a 23-17 advantage after one quarter but Powell kept it interesting and the lead was only 7 at the half, with Owsley in front 38-31. Powell put on a charge in the third quarter and actually took a 4 point lead at one time but Owsley regrouped to lead 52-51 after the quarter ended. Owsley prevailed in the last quarter by 12-7 and held on to win 64-58.
Owsley was their own worst enemy for most of the night or the victory margin would have been greater. The free throw shooting was only 12/27, by far their worst showing of the season. And they allowed several coast-to-coast straight line drives to score at the rim. Coach Smith made adjustments with a few time outs enough to secure the victory. The win moved Owsley to 5-0 in district play and the number 1 seed for the tournament. The Lady Owls also win the conference championship trophy which is awarded each year to the team with the best record in district play.
Carly Smith led the Lady Owls with 24 points, going 9/13 from the floor which included 3 treys. Lexy Lynch had 20 points, Addie Terry 7 which included two treys, Kerissa Shouse a pair of treys for 6 points, Ameila Murray 4 points and a team high 6 rebounds, Shelby Murray 2, and Mic Johnson had 1. Powell County was led by Mikera Caudill and Macey Howell who had 21 points, respectively. Owsley shot 46% for the game and Powell was at 45%. The Lady Owls hit for eight 3 pointers to Powell's one. Owsley had 14 steals and outscored Powell 20-10 in points off turnovers.
The next game will be against 3rd region champion Hancock County in the All A Classic State Tournament at EKU. The game had been scheduled for Monday, February 15 but inclement winter weather resulted in a postponement. The game has tentatively been rescheduled for Thursday at 7:30 AM. That is not a misprint. It is going to be a very early game for the girls, probably due to the All A committee trying to crunch in as many games as possible in one day in order to get the tournament completed. Owsley's fans are allowed 300 tickets and can be bought from Coach Smith or his wife Carrie. I believe tee shirts celebrating the Lady Owls' 14th region title are also being sold.
