Owsley County racked up two more victories last week, over Powell County and Buckhorn, to move their record to 10-1 on the season. They next prepare to play Knott County Central in the WYMT Mountain Classic basketball tournament at Perry County Central. That game is scheduled for Monday, February 1st. The WYMT is one of the more prestigious invitational tournaments in the state and has been held since the late 1980's. It consists of boy and girl teams from the 13th, 14th, and the 15th regions.
Owsley County hosted Powell County in a district matchup in Booneville on January 26. The Lady Owls broke out to a 19-12 lead after one period and retained the lead for the rest of the game. However, Powell plays a style of ball that doesn't allow many opponents to get too far out of reach. Owsley led at the half 29-21. They outscored the Lady Pirates by 10 in the third quarter to take a 52-34 lead, and went on to win the contest 65-47. Owsley is now 4-0 in district play with two games remaining, one at Powell and another at Estill. The goal is to be the number one seed in the district tournament and it's looking like they're in good shape for that spot.
Owsley scored 17 transition points to Powell's 4 and forced the Lady Pirates into 28 turnovers. Owsley also won the boards with a total of 50 rebounds to Powell's 41. Lexy Lynch led Owsley with 33 points. She also added 9 rebounds. Kenzie Herald had 11 points and Carly Smith had 10. Shelby Murray scored 5 points and had 7 rebounds. Ameila Murray had 4 points and a team high 11 rebounds. Mic Johnson scored 2 points. Mikyra Caudill was top scorer for the Lady Pirates with 14 points.
The Lady Owls played Buckhorn in Booneville Friday, January 29. This game was not a good start for the maroon and white. The entire first half was one of those type games where you don't want to rewatch the film but maybe burn it. The offense just couldn't get into any kind of rhythm and the defense was not stopping Buckhorn's players from driving to the basket and scoring. Owsley shots were not falling either. Buckhorn led Owsley at intermission 30-20. I don't know what Coach Travis Smith said to the girls at halftime but they came back onto the floor in the third quarter with a different focus and more energy. They immediately went to high gear with their press and within the first four minutes of the third quarter they had scored more points than the first two quarters combined. Lexy Lynch was a warrior! The senior guard scored 20 of Owsley's 23 points in the period and in doing so earned her name in the KHSAA state record book for scoring 20 points in one quarter of play. The feat hadn't been accomplished by a Kentucky player since 2016. What is more remarkable is she almost did it last week at Hazard when she scored 18 points in the fourth quarter of that game. She finished the game with 29 points, following back-to-back 33 point games vs Hazard and Powell. There is a reason Lexy was voted the best player in the 14th region this year!
Besides Lynch's 29 points Kenzie Herald added 16, and in doing so went past the 1500 point barrier for her career. Her pictures with Coach Smith presenting her with a basketball with the numbers 1500 on it were all over Facebook and Twitter and many people congratulated Kenzie. Others in the scoring column were Ameila Murray with 8 points, Carly Smith with 7 and eighth grader Addie Terry had 6 on a pair of 3 point baskets.
