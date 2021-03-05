By: Deron Mays
Owsley County traveled to Manchester to play Clay County in the Tiger Den, which is never an easy task, and this trip proved that statement correct.. Owsley was in early foul trouble, especially their leading scorer Lexy Lynch, who picked up two first quarter fouls and a third foul midway through the third quarter. Lynch had to leave the game for the remainder of the half. Owsley held a narrow 9-6 lead after the first quarter ended but without her services for much of the second quarter the Lady Owls struggled and were outscored 19-11 in the period to trail 25-20 at halftime. Lynch returned to the game for the start of the third period but was quickly whistled for a fourth foul. She took exception to the call and the referee assessed a technical foul to her which also counted as a personal foul in the total. That made her 5th foul and her night was finished. She had 18 points in about 15 minutes of playing time. The bench was also hit with a technical and Clay County hit all 4 free throws and then scored on their inbound play, a 6 point possession for the Lady Tigers. By the end of the third quarter they led 39-31. The Lady Owls fought back in the fourth quarter and finally cut the lead to 44-42 with less than a minute left in the game Clay had only 3 fouls called on them at this stage of the game and unless they fouled Owsley on a shooting attempt Owsley was going to need a field goal to win or tie the game. Owsley had possession in the last 20 seconds and worked the ball around and finally got into the lane for an attempt but it was short. Owsley retained the rebound and called timeout. With 10 seconds left on the clock Owsley's inbound pass was blocked by Clay and the ball went straight back into the hands of the inbounder and resulted in a turnover. Owsley fouled Clay on their inbound and they made 1 of 2. Owsley's desperation heave as the horn sounded fell short and Clay won 45-42.
Owsley was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 18 points. Carly Smith scored 13 and had 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Ameila Murray had 4 points and 8 rebounds. Kenzie Herald scored 3 points and had 4 assists and 4 steals. Mic Johnson had 2 points and Shelby Murray had 2.
Owsley shot 33% for the game to Clay's 41%. The Lady Owls 3 point shooting was one of their worst of the season, going 2 for 19 from behind the arc, but a good statistic was the 18 transition points to 0 for Clay. Owsley made 6 of 7 free throws and Clay was 12 of 19 from the line.Owsley won the battle of the boards 31-30.
Owsley visited Buckhorn for a game Feb 26. A small group of parents and relatives have been following the girls to their games and there would be more if not for gym size restrictions due to Covid. Fortunately for the faithful Travis Smith wife Carrie has been videoing the games on the Lady Owls Facebook page and therefore allowing hundreds more to watch the games. I know many Owsley Countians living in other parts of the state or out of state have been watching the games through the Lady Owls Facebook or through other streaming
services such as Bluegrass Sports Nation or PRTC.
The game started slowly for both teams but Owsley finally got their offense clicking mainly with their defense, picking off steals out of their press and converting layups. They took a 15-6 first quarter lead and swelled it to a 41-13 halftime lead. Coach Smith substituted most of the second half and the team outscored Buckhorn 15-7 in the last two quarters with a running clock. Final score was Owsley 56 Buckhorn 20.
Owsley was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch and Carly Smith, each with 17 points. Kenzie Herald scored 8 points. Addie Terry had 7 points with 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Kerissa Shouse had 3 points, Layla Lynch 2, and Shelby Murray had 2 points and 6 rebounds to tie Terry for team high. The statistics that stand out for the game were the 17 steals and 24 points in transition. Owsley improved their record to 14-2 and now prepare for a Monday home game against a very good Morgan County team and a Wednesday game at Berea in the quarterfinals of the All A Classic State Tournament. Game time at Berea is 6:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.