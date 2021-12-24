Owsley County played a couple of district rivals during the week and came out with one win and one loss.
The always important district games are used for bracket seeding for the 56th district tournament in late February.
The Lady Owls traveled the short distance to Lee County’s gym for a Tuesday double header, along with the Owls boys team. The girls played first and didn’t take long to gain control of the game, outscoring the Lady Kats 20-4 in the first quarter and leading 36-14 at the half. Owsley cruised on to a 59-27 victory.
Owsley was paced in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 21 points. Carly Smith had 12 points, Addie Terry scored 10 and led in rebounds with 8. Shelby Murray scored 8 points, Kerissa Shouse 4 and Blakesley Whitaker had 2.
The Lady Owls shot 40% from the floor and made five treys. Their defense was able to force 27 turnovers.
Friday’s contest was against Estill County in Booneville, another big district game. This was a barn burner to the end, with back and forth leads by both teams.
Estill broke out of the gate with a big first quarter, gaining a 17-9 advantage on their host. Owsley fought back in the second quarter and won that period with an 18-9 run. The Lady Owls held a 27-26 halftime lead. However, the Lady Engineers flipped the script in the third quarter and led 36-33 as the fourth quarter started. Owsley finally regained the lead and with 30 seconds remaining had possession of the ball leading Estill 43-42. Estill was in a situation of needing to foul or risk allowing too much time to run off the clock. However, the Lady Owls decided to attempt a close shot from the baseline which missed. Estill rebounded and hurried downcourt. The ball ended up in the hands of eighth grader Callie Snowden, who had played only sparingly during the game and had not attempted a shot. She let loose a shot from behind the arc that stripped the net to give Estill a 2 point lead. Owsley missed a 3 on their end and Estill rebounded and made a layup at the horn to finish the 47-43 win. They had outscored Owsley 5-0 in 28 seconds to earn the big district victory.
Owsley didn’t shoot well for the game, netting only 25% of their attempts to 44% for Estill. They did do well in transition, scoring 15 points in that statistical category and also scoring 19 points off the 26 turnovers they forced Estill into making. Owsley had only 8 turnovers in the game as a team, so that was a bright statistic for them.
Lexy Lynch led the scoring with 14 points. Addie Terry had 10 points and was team high for rebounds with 6. Carly Smith had 10 points, Shelby Murray 7, and Layah Lynch 2.
Freshman Jayci Long was leading scorer for Estill with 18 points.
The hero of the game, however, was middle schooler Callie Snowden. Her Trey toward the end gave Estill the lead that they didn’t relinquish.
By: Deron Mays
