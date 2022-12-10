Lady Owls Win Season Opener At Hazard

Owsley County placed four players in double figures at Hazard as they broke open a close game in the third quarter and defeated the Lady Bulldogs at historic Memorial Gymnasium.
It was a back and forth contest throughout the first half with Hazard riding the hot 3 point shooting of seniors Abby Maggard and Ally Hall. Hazard led by 1 point at halftime at 36-35. Owsley regained the lead 51-48 after three quarters, and finally concluded the game with a 77-63 win.
Owsley County won the second
half 42-27 to secure the 14 point victory.
Owsley was led in scoring by junior guard Carly Smith with 21 points. She also dished out 4 assists. Freshman guard Addie Terry totaled 19 points to go with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Eighth grade center Macey Brown finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Junior Layah Lynch scored 13 points. Junior forward Shelby Murray scored 5 points and 8th grade guard Kenzie Grubb had 3.
Abby Maggard led Hazard with 23 points and Ally Hall scored 21. Those two made 8 of the 9 treys that Hazard had on the night.
Owsley shot 46% field goals accuracy for the game while Hazard shot 37%. Hazard won the rebound battle by 8. The statistic that was a huge factor for the Lady Owls were points scored in the paint, where they won that category by 30-16. Owsley had 13 turnovers but forced Hazard into 21.
Owsley’s next game is Tuesday at Oneida Baptist. They play at 13th region power Knox Central Thursday and play at Estill County Saturday.
By Deron Mays - Sports Writer
