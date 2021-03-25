Lady Owls Win Second Consecutive 56th District Title

By: Deron Mays
Owsley County finished the season with a perfect 6-0 district record in the 56th district and top seed going into the district tournament. Their first round opponent was Lee County. The Lady Kats are very young this year, with most of their team made up of middle schoolers. Owsley's experience with senior guard Lexy Lynch, the region's top rated player, and seniors Kenzie Herald, Ameila Murray and Mic Johnson, along with the younger players such as freshman Carly Smith and eighth grader Addison Terry, were simply too much for Lee's young team. Owsley led 35-9 at the half and cruised on to a 73-18 victory. Lee County players never quit and played hard the entire game but their youth was too much for them to overcome. However, that is a good sign for the future of their program. Most of their players will be around for 4 to 6 more years.
Scoring for the Lady Owls: Lexy lynch 21, Carly Smith 14, Addie Terry 11, Kenzie Herald 8, Mic Johnson 5, Shelby Murray 4, Aaliyah Lynch 4, Ameila Murray 4 and Kerissa Shouse 2.
In the championship game Owsley County faced Powell County. Powell County has two of the better players in the region in senior center Macey Howell and freshman guard Mikyra Caudill and those two can score points in bunches when they get on a roll. Coach Travis Smith had his squad prepared and they jumped out to a lead and kept it throughout the game. By halftime they were ahead 14 points, leading 36-22. However, they came out of the locker room a little flat in the third quarter and Powell took advantage. The Lady Pirates won the third quarter 24-17 and cut the Owsley lead going into the last quarter to 53-47. The big hurt for the Lady Owls was Powell's ability to score second chance points off missed shots. For the game they outscored the Lady Owls 20-10 in this statistic. But Owsley righted the ship in the fourth quarter and won the period 19-9, claiming their second consecutive 56th district championship by a score of 72-55.
Owsley shot a blazing 52% from the floor to Powell's 34%. Both teams made three treys. Powell won the boards 42-31. Owsley was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch, who was named tournament MVP for the second straight year, with 28 points and 10 rebounds for a double double. Lexy also added 4 assists. Carly Smith had 17 points which included a pair of treys. Kenzie Herald scored 11 points, Addie Terry 8, Shelby Murray 4, Ameila Murray 2 and Mic Johnson 2. Macey Howell led Powell with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Mykyra Caudill added 18 points.
Lexy Lynch, Ameila Murray, Kenzie Herald and Carly Smith were all named to the All Tournament team.
Owsley County will next play Thursday, March 25 at 5:30 pm at Perry Central in the first round of the 14th region tournament. The Lady Owls will have a repeat of last year's regional opening round as they drew the Leslie County Lady Eagles, coached by former Owsley county boys coach Larry Sparks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.