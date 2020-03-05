The Owsley County Lady Owls had a very successful district tournament week at Powell County last week with double digit victories over Lee County and Estill County. It was the third district title for the Lady Owls in the past six years (2015, 2017, 2020).
Owsley played Lee County in the first round of the tournament. The Lady Owls jumped out to a 21-1 first quarter lead and never looked back as they rolled on to as a 63-15 victory. Lee County has a very young team with mostly middle school and freshman players and they struggled in the game. In addition their 6'3 center Morgan Hinkle has been out of the lineup all season recovering from a knee injury.
Owsley shot 54% for the game and held Lee to 27%, The Lady Owls got multiple points off their defensive pressure, scoring 31 points off turnovers.
Kenzie Herald led Owsley in scoring with 16 points. Carly Smith added 14 points, Lexy Lynch 13, Ameila Murray 4, Mic Johnson 4, Kerissa Shouse 4, Addie Terry 2, Shelby Murray 2, Blakesley Whitaker 2, and Aalayla Lynch 2.
Kaylei White led Lee County with 8 points.
In the second game of the opening round Estill County edged Powell County 56-53 and set up an Owsley-Estill title game for Thursday.
February 27th was championship night and Owsley and Estill had huge fan support from their two counties cheering their teams. Owsley started the game pressing and running and that was the style they maintained for the majority of the contest. They took the lead early and increased it to 29-16 after the first quarter. The Lady Owls never let up, keeping the pressure on and increased their lead to 44-23 at the half. By the fourth quarter Coach Travis Smith was able to substitute liberally and the Lady Owls coasted to a 75-45 win.
The Lady Owls shot 54% for the game and Estill shot 27%. Owsley scored 16 transition points and out scored their opponent 48-20 in the paint.
Lexy Lynch led Owsley with 23 points. Carly Smith had 17 points, Kenzie Herald 15, Ameila Murray 8 points and 12 rebounds, Mic Johnson 8, Kerissa Shouse 2, and Shelby Murray 2.
Mia Hale led Estill with 15 points.
Owsley had their drawing for the 14th region tournament at Letcher Central on Saturday. The tournament will begin Monday March 2nd. The drew a familiar foe, the Leslie County Lady Eagles. Leslie is coached by former Owsley boys coach Larry Sparks (1989-1995). The two teams have played twice this season with Owsley winning by 4 points in Hyden and by 5 points in Booneville. Expect another close game the third time around.
ReplyForward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.