Mr. Lawrence Sizemore, 91, passed away October23, 2020 at the Lee County Care & Rehab Center in Beattyville, Ky., following a brief illness.
He was born March 30, 1929 in Perry County, Ky. He was the son of the late Morton & Hazel Sizemore. He was the widower of Effie Baker Sizemore and was a veteran of the Air Force. He was a member of the Lee County Church of Christ.
Mr. Sizemore is survived by one son: Mr. Mark Sizemore & wife Michelle of Hamilton, Ohio, grandchildren: Mr. Matthew Collins & wife Emily of Harrison, Ohio, & Mr. Joseph Sizemore of Hamilton, Ohio, one sister: Mrs. Jean Messer of Westchester, Ohio & several relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Morton & Hazel Sizemore, his wives: Effie Sizemore & Daisy Sizemore, brothers: Virgil, Bill, Calloway & Jimmy and two sisters: Lucy & Thelma.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Sizemore will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at the Sizemore Family Cemetery in Clay County. Officiating the service was the Bro. Harry Compton with the burial following in the cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
