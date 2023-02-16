Lee Von Fox age 60, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. Lee was born December 25, 1962, in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Bennie and Clara Ruth (Keller) Fox McIntosh. He was self-employed as a logger, and enjoyed tinkering on vehicles and engines.
He is survived by 1 son; Justin Fox, 1 daughter; Tamara Evans, and his dog Taz, along with many other loving family members and friends. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister; Nancy Sparks and a niece; Charlene Hunsaker.
Funeral Services will be held Monday February 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Ricky Isaacs officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Booneville Funeral Home. Lee will be laid to rest in the Fox Family Cemetery in Lee County.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
