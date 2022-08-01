LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

Interim committees and working groups continue to lay the groundwork for the 2023 Regular Session and lawmakers were hard at work this week. Headlining our agendas this week were issues like maintaining election security, a potential mental health resource for students, and high-speed broadband deployment.
IJC on Local Government: Members received an update on American Rescue Plan Act funding. To date, Kentucky cities have received approximately $931 million, while counties have been awarded $867.8 million to help mitigate costs associated with the Covid pandemic and the state’s shutdown. Stakeholders from city and county associations highlighted how funds have been administered at the local level, including projects like fiber optic internet and affordable housing programs to incentives and premium pay for essential workers. According to the associations, local leaders are aware that ARPA funds should not be used to create new long-term programs or commit to long-range plans that the local government might not be able to sustain. Committee members also raised concerns about changes to local revenue, particularly local income and occupational licensing collections, as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the labor market and an increase in remote work.
IJC on State Government: Legislators received an update from the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as a brief on election security. Members from Secretary of State Michael Adam’s office shared that since taking office, several steps have been taken place to update the commonwealth’s election integrity, including purging over 125,000 deceased or moved voters and expanding election audit processes. Additionally, members heard testimony from leading election technology vendors about the products currently used in Kentucky and how they work to ensure election security. Legislators walked step-by-step through the election process and learned details about the precautionary measures taken, both on a technological and civic level, to ensure the integrity of Kentucky elections.
Public Pension Oversight Committee: Lawmakers heard testimony from representatives of the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority on the Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) for members of the Kentucky Retirement System. The KPPA is set to meet later this month to bring forth a recommendation on a COLA rate for this year, which is expected to be higher due to inflation.
IJC on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection: Legislators began the meeting with a somber ceremony honoring the lives and service of William Petrie, Ralph Frasure, Jake Chaffins, and K9 Drago. These law enforcement officers were gunned down on June 30 while attempting to deliver warrants and a protective order in Floyd County. It was a simple way to recognize the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day. The committee also discussed next-generation 911, an evolution of the system that allows calls to be routed more efficiently to the closest emergency service provider. Last, the committee heard a proposal to include military veterans in school safety programming. This is an intriguing proposal because we already know these men and women possess great courage and a desire to serve. If the potential becomes reality, it could provide a real opportunity with an organized effort.
With the 2023 Regular Session nearing, I am excited to continue our work and prepare legislation that makes Kentucky the best place to live, work, and grow a family. In the meantime, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information, please visit the LRC website legislature.ky.gov.
"Our district will not be neglected."
REPRESENTATIVE BILL WESLEY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.