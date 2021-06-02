LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

All eyes are on the Kentucky Supreme Court as we wait for its seven members to rule on the governor’s challenge to legislation that would refine the emergency powers granted to Kentucky governors. The court will meet to hear arguments on June 10. As you know, this is four months after the legislation passed and the governor filed suit to prevent new laws from taking effect that would have ended the administration’s inconsistent and arbitrary COVID-19 policies. While many of the remaining executive orders and administrative regulations expire on June 11, this legal challenge has historic repercussions as the much of the legislation in question also applies to all states of emergency.
In the meantime, I will join my colleagues at the Capitol as the 2021 Interim begins on June 1. During this year’s interim, our focus will be on a variety of issues likely to be on the agenda for next year’s session. Legislators will hear from state agencies and individual Kentuckians, as well as gather data and information. Ultimately, my goal is to use what we learn in the interim to craft the best possible public policies for our commonwealth.
Without a doubt, one of the top issues we will consider is our state’s economy. Specifically, how we can continue creating opportunities for Kentuckians across the state. Prior to the pandemic, we had record low unemployment, historic economic investment, and were on track to shatter state revenue records. This good fortune was not a fluke. After all, success happens when opportunity meets preparation. Kentucky’s success was the product of a strategic approach to building our economy that began when conservative Kentuckians were given the majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2016. It began with changes to our tax code that broadened the base and decreased taxes – allowing more people to pay less. It continued as we invested in developing our workforce, attracted new jobs and helped existing companies expand.
Frankly, the policies enacted over the past several years are a key part of the reason our state has weathered the pandemic without a massive crisis. Just last month, two of the three major credit ratings agencies – Fitch Ratings and Moody’s – shared positive news. Moody’s issued a report praising our economic recovery and Fitch Ratings upgraded Kentucky from “negative” to “stable.” Both announcements are good news, but they only paint part of the picture. For example, do we really want to celebrate a stable rating when we should be better than that? Also, the massive infusion of federal stimulus funds that artificially increase spending and therefore sales tax collections – what happens when they end? You must dig a little deeper to find the full story. You can look at the data, like the fact that Kentucky ranks second to last in state debt among our seven neighboring states with S&P Global, Moody’s, and Fitch Ratings. Or you can look at anecdotal evidence and consider that neighboring states like Tennessee are booming while many of Kentucky’s small businesses have faced permanent closure or cutting services. Now that they are reopening at full capacity, they struggle to find employees.
As you can see, there remains a great deal of uncertainty surrounding our economic recovery and we have a lot of work to do. However, there are some positive signs to consider. In upgrading the state’s rating, Fitch pointed specifically to “…the Commonwealth's ability to navigate the ongoing budgetary implications without materially weakening its fiscal resilience.” This means that our commitment to passing a responsible budget and wisely investing federal stimulus dollars played a significant role in the ratings upgrade.
We know for a fact that the path to prosperity it is untying the hands of our business owners, removing barriers to a return to work for workers, and responsibly investing state revenue. Growing the size of government is not the right answer, despite what the administration wants us to believe. After all, I think most of us would agree that the people of Kentucky should work less for their government and more for themselves.
Now that the 2021 Interim has begun, I hope you will follow meeting coverage on the Legislative Research Commission’s website at legislature.ky.gov. As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181 or by email at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov.
