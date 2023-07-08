LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Kentucky State Police (KSP), and I think it is more than appropriate to take the opportunity to reflect on the agency’s rich history of protecting Kentuckians. The department was created in 1948 when the Kentucky General Assembly passed the State Police Act and granted them jurisdiction throughout the state. Prior to 1948, the Kentucky Highway Patrol. Since its enactment, the state police have helped with several programs like the Safe School Program, Angel Initiative, Cram the Cruiser, and much more. The Kentucky State Police are constantly evolving to fit the safety needs of today, and for 75 years they have been protecting all Kentuckians.
The three core values of the Kentucky State Police are honor, courage, and commitment. Officers take an oath that “As a law enforcement officer, my fundamental duty is to service mankind.” These men and women put their lives on the line everyday so that we can be safe in our homes, communities, and in towns across Kentucky. They are constantly progressing and changing to help fit the law enforcement needs of modern times, like telecommunicators, K9 units, a forensic laboratory system, an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and even an aircraft branch. It is crucial to have a state police force that recognizes the change in culture and society and one that will continue to grow to fit the needs of the citizens it protects, and for 75 years, the Kentucky State Police have done just that.
In 1963, Ted Bassett became the director of KSP. Bassett is also responsible for the gray uniforms and cruisers of the state police. His time as the director of KSP became one of the most well-known in the state’s history and he coined the nickname the “Thin Gray Line” to describe the ranks of the law enforcement agency. Bassett helped increase pay and benefits for troopers and is one of the founders of the College of Justice and Safety at Eastern Kentucky University. Legislators on the House Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee honored Bassett during the 2022 Regular Session because of his extraordinary impact on our state police.
Since 1948, 31 troopers have died while in service to our state, and to honor each one of them KSP has a trooper memorial at the KSP headquarters. It is important to recognize and honor the courage and bravery these men had in order to serve our state and keep its citizens safe, and the memorial serves as reminder to us all. KSP also has a museum open to the public where visitors can see firsthand the history and progress of the police force. Both the memorial and museum allow everyday Kentuckians to remember and learn about the men and women who keep us safe.
Today, KSP employs more than 1,900 Kentuckians and has changed the lives of thousands because of their work. For example, in the 1960s, KSP created Trooper Island which is a free summer camp for underprivileged children. Each summer, the camp hosts around 700 children, providing food, recreation, esteem-building activities, and more which is meant to help develop good citizenship and positive relationships with officers. Another important program it offers is child seat inspections, and officers at all 16 posts are trained and certified child safety seat technicians. These inspection stations are open to the public and ensure parents and childcare providers know the guidelines to follow to ensure child seat safety.
The impact the Kentucky State Police has had on Kentucky is one that will be forever ingrained in our state’s history. They have been at the forefront of change and ensuring that all Kentuckians are safe and protected in all aspects of their life. As KSP celebrates its 75th anniversary let us honor everything the officers have done for us and thank them for their service to Kentucky.
Despite the KSP’s incredible legacy, they too have suffered from the same labor shortage that plagues every other sector of our economy. We are keenly aware of this, and the legislature included funding for raises and invested in a new training facility in the budget passed in 2022. Without a doubt we will continue to look for ways to support our KSP, and all law enforcement, as they serve and protect us every single day.
I take pride in my duty ensuring that our district will not be neglected in the legislative process. Remember that even though we are not currently in session, I am still your voice here at home and back in Frankfort. I want to hear from you regarding your concerns or issues. I can be reached through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181 or here at home. You can also contact me via e-mail at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. Also, please feel free to visit the legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.
By: Representative Bill Wesley
