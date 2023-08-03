LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

The last full week of July brought a full agenda of good discussions about some of our most pressing issues and several interim joint committees (IJC) and task force meetings. As the page turns on another month in this year’s calendar, we are certainly doubling down in order to be ready for the session we will convene on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
IJC on Families and Children: Members talked a great deal about federal and state funding for child care in the commonwealth. The committee received data on federal funding created to help offset the cost of child care while providing relief to child care providers during the pandemic. This funding is set to end over the next year and many are concerned about the impact that will have on parents and providers. The providers explained how the federal funds have allowed them to expand the services offered to the children in these child care facilities, and the difficulties they faced prior to the federal initiative.
IJC on Health Services: Committee members focused on how efforts to decrease crime and violence are faring as well as how crime impacts the overall health and safety of Kentuckians. As it stands, crime is at a decline in the commonwealth and efforts to fight crime tend to focus on promoting access to education and health care have been somewhat successful. However, assault and illicit drug crimes account for more than 25% of the offenses committed in Kentucky. Without a doubt, this trend speaks to how important it is to continue working to address substance abuse throughout the state.
Members also remain focused on how we can help those who have convicted of a crime become independent, contributing members of our society once they have served their time.
IJC on Local Government: Lawmakers discussed local government revenue sources and budgeting. Stakeholders shared an overview of the three primary methods of city tax revenue: property, occupational license, and insurance premium taxes. Occupational taxes are used by cities to pay costs associated with public safety, including our police, fire, emergency medical services, and 911 dispatchers. Additionally, occupational taxes are used towards maintenance and snow removal on our roads, local parks and recreation, school services, environmental services, planning and zoning administration, animal care and control, mental health services, and senior citizens services.
IJC on State Government: Legislators heard from the Attorney General’s Office and the State Treasurer’s Office, alongside an overview of construction and renovation projects on the Capitol campus. The Attorney General’s Office shared an update on some of the cases they are working on at this time. This includes the defense of redistricting efforts, right to life legislation, and SB 150, which introduces parents’ rights to school discussions on gender and gender ideology. Last session, I sponsored HB 30, which was added onto SB 150 as a substitute to keep boys out of girls bathrooms and locker rooms, and vice versa. During this meeting, also present was the Kentucky State Treasurer, who shared the progress her administration has made concerning unclaimed property, fraud mitigation, and governmental financial transparency. Finally, the committee heard from coordinators in the various renovation projects in and around the capitol building and annex, which are currently in progress with more projects on the way. According to the report, renovations should be complete in less than four years.
Kentucky Health and Human Services Task Force: Panel members heard testimony from Kentucky’s Cabinet of Health and Human Services and its Department of Community Based Services regarding reports of foster children and staff sleeping in state government offices. According to the cabinet, this practice happens far too frequently and often with children in state care who have behavioral issues. These children are often turned away from more appropriate care providers. Members asked specific questions about how the administration’s failure to increase reimbursement rates for providers is contributing to the lack of care available to these at-risk youth. Other testimony was given by Court Appointed Special Advocates and its expansion to 92 counties in 2024, representatives from the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services, Medicaid Services, and the Administrative Office of the Courts.
IJC on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection: I have the honor and privilege of serving on this committee. This week, we heard testimony regarding veteran care, missing persons alerts, and JROTC education. There was extensive discussion in the meeting regarding the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBI). While there are case studies supporting the use of HBOT for TBI veterans, members with medical backgrounds expressed concern over the true efficacy of the treatment as there isn’t enough data to support its use. Members also heard testimony about proposed legislation to fill a gap in the missing persons alert system; the implementation of the Ashanti Alert System would allow for missing persons alerts for those that do not fit the age requirements for Amber or Golden alerts, as well as disseminating the missing individual’s information across state lines. While I continue to support this committee in my capacity as your State Representative, I look forward to working with Powell County High School to implement a JROTC program.
Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity: Committee members heard from three organizations in regards to how race plays into access to opportunity in Kentucky: the Kentucky Center for Statistics, Advance Kentucky, and Harbor House Intergenerational Life Center. The Kentucky Center for Statistics presented information with an emphasis on race trends in school aged children—discipline resolutions, out of school suspensions, graduation rates, post-secondary education pursuits. Advance Kentucky reported on efforts to introduce computer science to students at younger ages. Harbor House Intergenerational Care Center shared how they are expanding their care and services; along with property expansion, they are also creating employment and apprenticeship opportunities for their participants.
As always, I can be reached at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s home page at legislature.ky.gov. Remember, our district will not be neglected.
By: State Representative - Bill Wesley
