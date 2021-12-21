Mrs. Leslie Kay Ball Mason, 53, passed away at her home in Booneville surrounded by her family and friends on December 11, 2021 after a short illness.
She was born January 26, 1968 in Oneida, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Lester & Daisy Sester Hall. She was the loving wife & mother of Richard Michael, Mickayla Dru, & Richard Michael MasonII, She was an employee of the Owsley County Board of Education and attended the New Hope Baptist Church & the White Harvest Church. She was an inspiration to many. She was a devoted christian, a committed wife, loving mother and held many other important roles. She will also be remembered for her humble nature, her selflessness and the many memories she leaves behind in the hearts of all who knew her.
Mrs. Mason is survived by her loving family: her husband: Mr. Richard Michael Mason, her daughter: Ms. Mickayla Dru Mason & her son: Mr. Richard Michael Mason II all of Booneville, Ky., three sisters: Mrs. Ruby Ball Curry of Nokomis, Florida, Mrs. Lorena Ball Boehme of Venice, Florida & Mrs. Norma Ball Williams & husband Dennis of Englewood, Florida and one brother: Mr. Robert Ball of Nokomis, Florida. Also, there are a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, pets & many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester & Daisy Sester Ball, sisters: Bonnie Gross Smith, Ayleen Ball Smith, & Thelma Ball Stewart and a brother: Billy Ball.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mason were held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services were Bro. David Metcalf & Bro. Joe Himes. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
