Letter to Editor

To the Editor of Booneville Sentinel:

 

     The recent flooding has made me so thankful for the people and resources of Owsley County. Thanks to Cale Turner, County Judge, who alerted me to the high water and referred me to the Emma Quire Mission for shelter. Thanks to Linda Witt, supervisor of the Mission, who allowed me to stay three nights. This Mission facility has made all the difference in the lives of many people who have had to leave their homes because of the flooding. Thanks to the Ole Bus Stop, Sisters Marge and Angie and Cheryl McCauley for bringing food to the Mission residents.

     Huge thanks go out to all the city and county officials, law enforcement, water and sewer workers, the fire departments, Jackson Energy, PRTC and everyone who helped to keep us safe during the flooding and who are helping clean up and get things right after the flooding.

 

Sincerely,

Nancy Gabbard

