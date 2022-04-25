Letter to the Editor from Owsley Co Judge-Executive Turner

I felt that I needed to respond to a letter that appeared in the Booneville Sentinel on April 13, 2022 that was submitted by Mr. Russell Fox. Mr. Fox must have vision problems because:
I only saw Mr. Fox smoking in the Ole Bus Stop Diner.
There are two very plain no smoking signs on the diner front door.
I have not chewed for more than 7 years and I did not chew in the courthouse as soon as it became nonsmoking.
If Mr. Fox had been observing, the road crew and I have worked long, hard hours in the effort to recover our roads from recent record-breaking floods.
In addition, I think my record of treating people equally stands for itself.
Thank You!
Sincerely,
CaleTurner
The views of letters or commentary sent to this newspaper do not necessarily reflect the views of this newspaper.
