LETTERS TO SANTA!

Mrs. Tia Reynolds' Class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy I would like a dirt bike. I have some stuff under the tree.
Love,
Ryan R.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I will leave some milk and cookies out for you, and some carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas I would like to get a tablet, a skateboard, a hoodie with strings, a plush rabbit, a t-rex toy, a video game console, a nerf gun, and an angry birds piggie plush. I really hope it snows so I can go outside and play in it. Thank You so much.
Sincerely,
Mattie G.
Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
I have been a good Boy This year. I love to have a huverbord set, 10$ rodux, A computer and an Iphone.
Love,
Carson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good Boy This year I would like $700,000 in A 500,000 ice Cream.
Traven W. Hi Do Not forget me icecream
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I hope I get a babi doll. I hope you and Mes clos and the elfs are doing ok.
Love,
Leah C.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year I would, love to To have a new plush toy plush bonnie fnaf, and a withered Freddy and fox plush and a toy bonnie.
Love,
Shane B.
Don't forget my toys thanks
:) merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have LoL doll.
Love,
Desiree
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. This year I would love to have a Big truck, phone, fire truck, crane, husky toy car. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing great!
Love,
John T.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I hope you and mrs, Clause have been doing good! This year I would love to have a skate bored, and maybe roller, skates black ones. And new set of fine line markers, amd new phone case and clothing. And a pare of black boots, and black pare of slippers. And a pare of gray and black jeans. And some christmas money. And 5Millon robux! And some black socks
Love,
Nevaeh T.
Dear Santa,
I hope you're doing good and Ms Clause and the elves. I have been an awesome boy! I would like to have legos, EarthGodzilla, and a Void Ghadora.
Love
Jackson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good Girl This year. I Would Love to have a lol, Omgdoll, Omg car, and lol doll. I hope you are having a Good Time.
Love,
Brailyn H.
Dear Santa,
I would like to have the following things on my list. I have been a VERY good girl. Love all of you at the north pole.
Pretty white boots.
Friendship bracelet making kit.
Fidget kit.
Black heels.
Slime making kit.
Strawberry cow plushie.
A new set of blue Skates.
PS%
A new computer
Hope you have a wonderful new years at the north Pole!
Love,
Tiara B.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good Girl This year I love to have 20$ robux, Omg doll, Omg dollhouse, Omg doll car, Lol dollhouse.
Love,
Chesnie
Dear Santa,
I was a good girl this year and I want a notebook and a pin and 3 toys. I do not care what it is and my favorite color is pink.
Thank you and 10000$ robux.
Love,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year.For Christmas I would like to get A new hoodie, A new ps4 game, Everybody to be well and healthy and A new billfold like my papaw had.
Love,
Jase
Mr. Tyler Roberts
1st Grade CLass
Dear Santa,
I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like a elf on the shelf and a robot cat.
Love,
Austin C.
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would like a Bakugan.
Love,
Cash S.
Dear Santa,
I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like a four wheeler and a motorcycle.
Love,
AJ L.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a very good flight. I would like a remote control RC car. I would like a Godzilla robot.
Love,
Walker T.
Dear Santa,
I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like some gift cards from Walmart, some hot wheels, and a new puppy.
Love,
Marshall T.
Dear Santa,
I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like a new doll and a new Gotta Go Flamingo and a toy for Ava.
Love,
Dylanee Mc.
Dear Santa,
I want to wish you a merry Christmas. I would like a 100 dollar roblox gift card, a PC, and a Nintendo Switch.
Love,
Cameron B.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a merry Christmas. This year I want a dirt bike.
Love,
Landon C.
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a dirt bike and playhouse and a cat. Thank you. I love you.
Love,
Sawyer T.
Mr. Keith Gabbard’s
1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie Girl doll and a pack of Legos because I have been helping my Dad with the firewood and I have been good.
Love,
Caroline
Dear Santa,
I would like to have some Legos for Christmas because I have helped my moo and dad do laundry. I help my friends when they need help at school.
Love,
Zayden
Dear Santa,
I am hoping for a stuffed rabbit for Christmas. I help pick up my toys at home. I am a good girl.
Love,
Bexley
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Alive doll because I help mom make the bed. I try my best in school with reading and math.
Love,
Madelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a kitten and some new cars. I help my mom with the dishes. I have been a good boy at school.
Love,
Colson
Dear Santa,
I want a big stuffed red fox and a blue stuffed pet. I have been a good girl this year.
Love,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Alive doll. I will help my mom clean her house. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Serenity Gracie
Dear Santa,
I would like a Mario Race Track this Christmas because I have been helping my mom clean the house. I always do my work at school for my teacher. Milk and cookies will be on the table.
Love,
Daphne
Dear Santa,
I would really like to have a toy cat because I help my mommy do the cleaning at home. I work hard in my classroom.
Love,
Camille
Dear Santa,
I would like a cop car toy with a siren on it. I help my granny fold the laundry.
Love,
Andrew
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a cat. I have done the dishes. I do my work at school and love my teacher.
Love,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
I want a PS 5 this Christmas. I have been a good boy and I want a fortnight.
Love,
Jack
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed turtle because I pickup my toys and I help my granee. I do good at school.
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a doll for Christmas and a ball. I would like to have a stuffed elephant because I help my siblings.
Love,
Lakynn
Dear Santa,
I would like a puppy for Christmas. I help my friends and my mom cook and clean.
Love,
Emilyn
Dear Santa,
I would like some Pokeeman cards for Christmas because I help my mom to clean up my mess. I get good grades at school because I pay attention to Mr. Gabbard class and I will leave Santa some cookies.
Love,
Gannon
Dear Santa,
I would like Christmas sweater. I have helped my daddy with the trash. I have also helped my mom at the restaurant with orders.
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
I would like some pana sonic slippers. I would also like some sonic toys and a lot of Harry Potter Books. I want a car and some legos and a bunch of paper for me because this is why. I have helped my mom clean the house.
Love,
Ashton
Dear Santa,
I want a DS5 for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year. I have helped my dad put logs in the laser. I help my mom do the dishes. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love,
Carsen
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a doll because I help feed my dogs. I would like to have minee bron because I help my granny fix her bed.
Love,
Sophia
