LETTERS TO SANTA!

Mrs. Tia Reynolds' Class

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy I would like a dirt bike. I have some stuff under the tree.

Love,

Ryan R.

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I will leave some milk and cookies out for you, and some carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas I would like to get a tablet, a skateboard, a hoodie with strings, a plush rabbit, a t-rex toy, a video game console, a nerf gun, and an angry birds piggie plush. I really hope it snows so I can go outside and play in it. Thank You so much.

Sincerely,

Mattie G.

Merry Christmas!

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good Boy This year. I love to have a huverbord set, 10$ rodux, A computer and an Iphone.

Love,

Carson

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good Boy This year I would like $700,000 in A 500,000 ice Cream.

Traven W. Hi Do Not forget me icecream

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I hope I get a babi doll. I hope you and Mes clos and the elfs are doing ok.

Love,

Leah C.

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year I would, love to To have a new plush toy plush bonnie fnaf, and a withered Freddy and fox plush and a toy bonnie.

Love,

Shane B.

Don't forget my toys thanks

:) merry Christmas

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like to have LoL doll.

Love,

Desiree

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. This year I would love to have a Big truck, phone, fire truck, crane, husky toy car. I hope you and Mrs. Clause are doing great!

Love,

John T.

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I hope you and mrs, Clause have been doing good! This year I would love to have a skate bored, and maybe roller, skates black ones. And new set of fine line markers, amd new phone case and clothing. And a pare of black boots, and black pare of slippers. And a pare of gray and black jeans. And some christmas money. And 5Millon robux! And some black socks

Love,

Nevaeh T.

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you're doing good and Ms Clause and the elves. I have been an awesome boy! I would like to have legos, EarthGodzilla, and a Void Ghadora.

Love

Jackson

 

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good Girl This year. I Would Love to have a lol, Omgdoll, Omg car, and lol doll. I hope you are having a Good Time.

Love,

Brailyn H.

 

Dear Santa,

I would like to have the following things on my list. I have been a VERY good girl. Love all of you at the north pole.

Pretty white boots.

Friendship bracelet making kit.

Fidget kit.

Black heels.

Slime making kit.

Strawberry cow plushie.

A new set of blue Skates.

PS%

A new computer

Hope you have a wonderful new years at the north Pole!

Love,

Tiara B.

 

Dear Santa,

I have been a good Girl This year I love to have 20$ robux, Omg doll, Omg dollhouse, Omg doll car, Lol dollhouse.

Love,

Chesnie

 

Dear Santa,

I was a good girl this year and I want a notebook and a pin and 3 toys. I do not care what it is and my favorite color is pink.

Thank you and 10000$ robux.

Love,

Chloe

 

 

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy this year.For Christmas I would like to get A new hoodie, A new ps4 game, Everybody to be well and healthy and A new billfold like my papaw had.

Love,

Jase

 

 

Mr. Tyler Roberts 

1st Grade CLass

 

Dear Santa,

I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like a elf on the shelf and a robot cat.

Love,

Austin C.

 

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a Bakugan.

Love,

Cash S.

 

Dear Santa,

I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like a four wheeler and a motorcycle.

Love,

AJ L.

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a very good flight. I would like a remote control RC car. I would like a Godzilla robot.

Love,

Walker T.

 

Dear Santa,

I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like some gift cards from Walmart, some hot wheels, and a new puppy.

Love,

Marshall T.

 

Dear Santa,

I want to wish you a merry Christmas. This year I would like a new doll and a new Gotta Go Flamingo and a toy for Ava.

 

Love,

Dylanee Mc.

 

Dear Santa,

I want to wish you a merry Christmas. I would like a 100 dollar roblox gift card, a PC, and a Nintendo Switch.

Love,

Cameron B.

 

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a merry Christmas. This year I want a dirt bike.

Love,

Landon C.

 

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a dirt bike and playhouse and a cat. Thank you. I love you.

Love,

Sawyer T.

 

 

Mr. Keith Gabbard’s 

1st Grade Class 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Girl doll and a pack of Legos because I have been helping my Dad with the firewood and I have been good.

Love,

Caroline

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some Legos for Christmas because I have helped my moo and dad do laundry. I help my friends when they need help at school.

Love,

Zayden

 

 

Dear Santa,

I am hoping for a stuffed rabbit for Christmas. I help pick up my toys at home. I am a good girl.

Love,

Bexley

 

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive doll because I help mom make the bed. I try my best in school with reading and math.

Love,

Madelyn

 

 

Dear Santa,

I want a kitten and some new cars. I help my mom with the dishes. I have been a good boy at school.

Love,

Colson

 

 

Dear Santa,

I want a big stuffed red fox and a blue stuffed pet. I have been a good girl this year.

Love,

Alexis

 

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive doll. I will help my mom clean her house. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love,

Serenity Gracie

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a Mario Race Track this Christmas because I have been helping my mom clean the house. I always do my work at school for my teacher. Milk and cookies will be on the table.

Love,

Daphne

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would really like to have a toy cat because I help my mommy do the cleaning at home. I work hard in my classroom.

Love,

Camille

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a cop car toy with a siren on it. I help my granny fold the laundry.

Love,

Andrew

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a cat. I have done the dishes. I do my work at school and love my teacher.

Love,

Paisley

 

 

Dear Santa,

I want a PS 5 this Christmas. I have been a good boy and I want a fortnight.

Love,

Jack

 

 

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed turtle because I pickup my toys and I help my granee. I do good at school.

Love,

Bella

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a doll for Christmas and a ball. I would like to have a stuffed elephant because I help my siblings.

Love,

Lakynn

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a puppy for Christmas. I help my friends and my mom cook and clean.

Love,

Emilyn

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like some Pokeeman cards for Christmas because I help my mom to clean up my mess. I get good grades at school because I pay attention to Mr. Gabbard class and I will leave Santa some cookies.

Love,

Gannon

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like Christmas sweater. I have helped my daddy with the trash. I have also helped my mom at the restaurant with orders.

Love,

Eli

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like some pana sonic slippers. I would also like some sonic toys and a lot of Harry Potter Books. I want a car and some legos and a bunch of paper for me because this is why. I have helped my mom clean the house.

Love,

Ashton

 

 

Dear Santa,

I want a DS5 for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year. I have helped my dad put logs in the laser. I help my mom do the dishes. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Carsen

 

 

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a doll because I help feed my dogs. I would like to have minee bron because I help my granny fix her bed.

Love,

Sophia

