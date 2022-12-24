(These “Letters to Santa” have been typed exactly as written by the children.)
Mr. Keith Gabbard's First Grade Class:
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like to have five toy cars because I help my mom and two work out sets because I help my dad and 1 million dollars and 1 bike because I love my mom and a teacher set up
I wont my teecher to have a million dollars because he helps me to learn.
Love,
Jackson Wagers
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a gameing setup becase I like games when I play games I get exsided and I been good becase I help my Dad to clen my moms car.
Love,
Devan Gay
Dear Santa Claus,
I wood like a dog because I help Tammy do the dishes and I want a mack up set, and a buney. I help my papaw bild the gardingn and I wood like a new bike and a new book buney. I love my Dad
Love,
Harlie Peters
Dear Santa Claus,
I wood like a mackup set because I help my Mom dishes and I help my Papaw too my Nana loves Chrismas loves me and my Nana likes Chrismas because it is so fun on Chrismas Day my Mommy loves Chrismas and my Daddy leaves Chrismas
Love,
Madison Baker
Dear Santa Claus,
I nevi a trvl I nevamrttc I nevaruhd hyplcra I nevparratr Infitle str In Pokemoncru In Poemana pdip
Love,
Walk Amisph
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like to have a brand new car because I wot I would hke a gdming pc
Love,
Owen Phillips
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a barber deemcamper and a pfene and a riwll puppy a barbey dreem house and a playstashan and a lapptop and I wount a alechric gittar becoss I help my Mom do the londry.
Love,
Piper Taylor
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like to have a Bar Be Dream house and I would have a Bar Be Dream Kamper, in I would like a Bar Be Dall I help my Mom clean Love Santa I help my Dad clean
Love,
Blakely Marshall
Dear Santa Claus,
If you can I wont a toy because I have been good A dert byike geene I wot a fake buck because I am good
Love,
Bryson James Spence
Dear Santa Claus,
I wold like Grinch stuff like a Grinch short skurt and leagings because when we were at tenisee I helped my Mamall cross the road because she could not walk relly good
Love,
Mae Harris
Dear Santa Claus,
I wouri ike iabawk doll becase I help my Mom pick up the toys I have been a good girl at school this year I love Santa
Love,
Pam gle Logusndrs
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like to have a playstashin and a cat and a dog kus I hep my Mom a round the house and a pupet.
Love,
Cayden Caudell
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a makeup set because set because I help my Mom with the londre and I would like Barbey drem hous because I help my Mom with the Baby and chang the Baby dipr and I would like oribes.
Love,
Brinley Helton
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a Bab dream house in u I have learned so much at school I love you Santa
Love,
Allie Spence
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a makeup set and a Barbie Dreem House and a phone and a laptop and a real kitten because I help my Dad in the house and play with my sister.
Love,
Anna Belle Combs
Dear Santa Claus,
I wont a dert bike for Christmas because I like it I have been good for mom mom, dad and my teacher Mr. Gabbard.
Love,
Brantley Helton
Dear Santa Claus,
Would lik ahy electric guitar peouse I help my Dad at work r / n a my Mom lnt n6 ga Rrben.
Love,
Lucas Henson
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a gabby dollb ouse kitchen set I have nev y had this and have been work in Mr Gabbard room
Love,
Kylie Webb
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been a good boy and would like a drone this christmas I am nice to all my friends.
Love,
Ryett Boone
Dear Santa Claus,
I am woenting a nerf gun and a drone. I have wah time T help my Mom and dad I will leev you milk and cookies
Love,
Nolin Fletcher
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a gocart because I play with my bror ther
Love,
Gabriel Lovins
Mrs. Tia Reynolds’ Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryson Turner. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: IPhone 14 case blue, monster truck, air pod pros, Pokemon Binder, Electric Dirt Bike.
Merry Christams Santa
Love,
Bryson
Dear Santa,
My name is EloniseGis onm want. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: IPhone 14, new puppy pipk, Phso, TubabynxBluous and box baby botttey.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Ele
Dear Santa,
My name is Braxton Neace. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: IPhone 14, XBox, Toy robot, remot, prackbotecontrol helicopter.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Braxton
Dear Santa,
My name is Jeremiah Vazquez. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: IPhone 14, prankbot, xBox, punching beg, AirPods Pros.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Justin Sandlin. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: I phone 14 green case, P C, AirPods pros, motorcycle, Xbox.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Justin
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon Mcneil. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like: XBOX, I Phone 14, big legos, AirPods Pros, remote control cars.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
My name is Wynter Howard. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: IPhone 14, new puppy, XBOX, monster truck, AirPods Pros.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Wynter
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily Sebastian. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: new puppy, monster truck, I Phone 14 case, purple case, baby doll house.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Emilyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Sawyer Thomas. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: I Phone 12, dirt bike, punching bag, Pokemon Binder, blue.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
My name is Brantley Young. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: IPhone 14, XBox, truck, Pokemon Binder, Pokemon.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon Isaacs. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: pit bike, Huflur bord, PS 5, I phone, V R setup.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
My name is Caroline Henson. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: A Schooder, A Yo - Yo, A Cupyooder, Closse, Some Shoes.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Caroline
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Chromebook, IPhone 14, mouse.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
My name is Eli Shelton. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: skate bord, Pokemon toys, Pokemon Violet, controller, Vitl hero.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashton Clyde Adkins. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: VR headset 8 I phone 14, L.E.D. Lights, Omatone, elf on the shelf, clothes.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Ashton
Dear Santa,
My name is Daphne Spence. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Hot Weals, I pad, Nentendo switch, hover board, I Phone 14.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Daphne
Dear Santa,
My name is Marshall Turner. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: I want candy, beyblades, hover board, I Phone 14, headphones.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Marshall
Dear Santa,
My name is Austin Couch. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Chromebook, VR hedaset, I Phone 7, Xbox, Locker.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
My name is Lakynn Harris. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Plushys, mini branDs, LOL’s, Puzzles, barbie stuf.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Lakynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Connor Riley. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: PS 5, Gaming setup, VR head set, Loggos, hover Board.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Connor
Dear Santa,
My name is Walker Turner. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: beyblades, headset, I Phone 7, Binder, Gift cards.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Walker
Dear Santa,
My name is Elaina Jones. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Ronny, iPhne 14, Night light, Silicone, Gaming setup.
\Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Elaina
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayden Lynch. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: hoverboard, blue controller, Gaming hed phone, I Phone 14, Squooshmellow.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Zayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Colson Spence. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: VR headset, PS 5, iPhone 14, headphones, Gaming set.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Colson
Dear Santa,
My name is Dylanee McWhorter. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Love a Bella doll, silicone boy baby with mouth closed, hoverboard, squash mellow, IPhone 14.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Dylanee
Dear Santa,
My name is Gannon Flannery. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: wwe westlers, headset, Pokemon cards, Deer hunting toss, Bayblades.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Gannon
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia Oaks. This year I hve been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Silicone Baby, iPhone, Robux, hello Kitty phone case, AphM Au plushy.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Sophia
Dear Santa,
My name is Madelyn Havicus. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: silk, Baby boy with is mouth closed, Slime, Robux card, Elf from the North Pole.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Madelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella Morgan. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: IPhone 8, hello Kitty Phone case, head Phones, turtle plushy, Robux.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Gannon Bowman. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: I want a big Sharp Knif. I want a PS5. I want a PC. I want a AK47. I want a bible.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Gannon
Dear Santa,
My name is Bexley Williams. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: RealL babydoll, dumblee, and Clifford stuffed, squishier, figits.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Bexley
Dear Santa,
My name is Cameron Bowing. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: PS5, 10,000 robux, minecraft, car, Nintendo Switch, PC computer, The Hulk.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
My name is Alive Brnes Brewer. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: a mini x-mas tree, make-up, baby doll, jewelry, LOL dolls, figits.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Alivea
Dear Santa,
My name is Robert Eli Shelton. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Mario Mo-keyet wo, Toad Treasure Tracker, minecraft, Nintendo Switch, 1000 Robux.
Merry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Robert
Dear Santa,
My name is Taylor Messer. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: Orhegun, Blooie Set, Tablit, Komputer, Nintendo and games.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Taylor
Dear Santa,
My name is Arianna Bowman. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: sum dog kilos, a dog carrier, and a silicone cat, and clothes for my silicone cat.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Arianna
Dear Santa,
My name is Jack Roberts. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: dert bike alld, iPhoqone 14, razor, 4 wheeleeler, knife.
Merry Christmas Santa,
Love,
Jack
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella Smith. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: a baby doll, a desk and a chair, a talking bird, a pillow and a blanket, a mini Christmas Tree.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Bond. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: a silicone pig, a playstation charger, hammick, Electronic dog, Carriage for my dog.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexis Riley. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: I wood like to hars a dog and a phone for my sis and figits Robux and my sis Boyfriend.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
My name is Serenity Smith. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like: LOh dolls, figits, or bess, Book’s, a silicone pig.
Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Serenity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.