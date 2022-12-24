Letters to Santa

(These “Letters to Santa” have been typed exactly as written by the children.) 

 

Mr. Keith Gabbard's First Grade Class:

 

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like to have five toy cars because I help my mom and two work out sets because I help my dad and 1 million dollars and 1 bike because I love my mom and a teacher set up

I wont my teecher to have a million dollars because he helps me to learn.

Love,

Jackson Wagers

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I would like a gameing setup becase I like games when I play games I get exsided and I been good becase I help my Dad to clen my moms car.

Love,

Devan Gay

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I wood like a dog because I help Tammy do the dishes and I want a mack up set, and a buney. I help my papaw bild the gardingn and I wood like a new bike and a new book buney. I love my Dad

Love,

Harlie Peters

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I wood like a mackup set because I help my Mom dishes and I help my Papaw too my Nana loves Chrismas loves me and my Nana likes Chrismas because it is so fun on Chrismas Day my Mommy loves Chrismas and my Daddy leaves Chrismas

Love,

Madison Baker

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I nevi a trvl I nevamrttc I nevaruhd hyplcra I nevparratr Infitle str In Pokemoncru In Poemana pdip

Love,

Walk Amisph

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

 

I would like to have a brand new car because I wot I would hke a gdming pc

Love,

Owen Phillips

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I would like a barber deemcamper and a pfene and a riwll puppy a barbey dreem house and a playstashan and a lapptop and I wount a alechric gittar becoss I help my Mom do the londry.

Love,

Piper Taylor

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I would like to have a Bar Be Dream house and I would have a Bar Be Dream Kamper, in I would like a Bar Be Dall I help my Mom clean Love Santa I help my Dad clean

Love,

Blakely Marshall

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

If you can I wont a toy because I have been good A dert byike geene I wot a fake buck because I am good

Love,

Bryson James Spence

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I wold like Grinch stuff like a Grinch short skurt and leagings because when we were at tenisee I helped my Mamall cross the road because she could not walk relly good

Love,

Mae Harris

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I wouri ike iabawk doll becase I help my Mom pick up the toys I have been a good girl at school this year I love Santa

Love,

Pam gle Logusndrs

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I would like to have a playstashin and a cat and a dog kus I hep my Mom a round the house and a pupet.

Love,

Cayden Caudell

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I would like a makeup set because set because I help my Mom with the londre and I would like Barbey drem hous because I help my Mom with the Baby and chang the Baby dipr and I would like oribes.

Love,

Brinley Helton

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I would like a Bab dream house in u I have learned so much at school I love you Santa

Love,

Allie Spence

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I would like a makeup set and a Barbie Dreem House and a phone and a laptop and a real kitten because I help my Dad in the house and play with my sister.

Love,

Anna Belle Combs

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I wont a dert bike for Christmas because I like it I have been good for mom mom, dad and my teacher Mr. Gabbard.

Love,

Brantley Helton

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

Would lik ahy electric guitar peouse I help my Dad at work r / n a my Mom lnt n6 ga Rrben.

Love,

Lucas Henson

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I want a gabby dollb ouse kitchen set I have nev y had this and have been work in Mr Gabbard room

Love,

Kylie Webb

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I have been a good boy and would like a drone this christmas I am nice to all my friends.

Love,

Ryett Boone

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I am woenting a nerf gun and a drone. I have wah time T help my Mom and dad I will leev you milk and cookies

Love,

Nolin Fletcher

 

Dear Santa Claus, 

I want a gocart because I play with my bror ther

Love,

Gabriel Lovins

 

 

 

Mrs. Tia Reynolds’ Second Grade Class

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryson Turner.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  IPhone 14 case blue, monster truck, air pod pros, Pokemon Binder, Electric Dirt Bike.

Merry Christams Santa

Love, 

Bryson

 

Dear Santa,

My name is EloniseGis onm want.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  IPhone 14, new puppy pipk, Phso, TubabynxBluous and box baby botttey.  

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Ele

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton Neace.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  IPhone 14, XBox, Toy robot, remot, prackbotecontrol helicopter.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Braxton

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeremiah Vazquez.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  IPhone 14, prankbot, xBox, punching beg, AirPods Pros. 

Merry Christmas Santa

Love, 

Jeremiah

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Justin Sandlin.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  I phone 14 green case, P C, AirPods pros, motorcycle, Xbox.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love, 

Justin

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon Mcneil.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year I would like:  XBOX, I Phone 14, big legos, AirPods Pros, remote control cars.  

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Landon

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Wynter Howard.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  IPhone 14, new puppy, XBOX, monster truck, AirPods Pros.  

Merry Christmas Santa

Love, 

Wynter

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily Sebastian.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  new puppy, monster truck, I Phone 14 case, purple case, baby doll house.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Emilyn

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Sawyer Thomas.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  I Phone 12, dirt bike, punching bag, Pokemon Binder, blue.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Sawyer

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Brantley Young.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  IPhone 14, XBox, truck, Pokemon Binder, Pokemon.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Brantley

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon Isaacs.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  pit bike, Huflur bord, PS 5, I phone, V R setup.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Landon

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Caroline Henson.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  A Schooder, A Yo - Yo, A Cupyooder, Closse, Some Shoes.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Caroline

 

Dear Santa,

     My name is Paisley.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Chromebook, IPhone 14, mouse.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Paisley

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli Shelton.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  skate bord, Pokemon toys, Pokemon Violet, controller, Vitl hero.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Eli

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashton Clyde Adkins.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  VR headset 8 I phone 14, L.E.D. Lights, Omatone, elf on the shelf, clothes.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Ashton

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Daphne Spence.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Hot Weals, I pad, Nentendo switch, hover board, I Phone 14.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Daphne

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Marshall Turner.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  I want candy, beyblades, hover board, I Phone 14, headphones.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Marshall

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Austin Couch.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Chromebook, VR hedaset, I Phone 7, Xbox, Locker.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Austin

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Lakynn Harris.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Plushys, mini branDs, LOL’s, Puzzles, barbie stuf.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Lakynn

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Connor Riley.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  PS 5, Gaming setup, VR head set, Loggos, hover Board.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Connor

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Walker Turner.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  beyblades, headset, I Phone 7, Binder, Gift cards.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Walker

 

Dear Santa,

     My name is Elaina Jones.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Ronny, iPhne 14, Night light, Silicone, Gaming setup.

\Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Elaina

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayden Lynch.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  hoverboard, blue controller, Gaming hed phone,  I Phone 14, Squooshmellow.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Zayden

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Colson Spence.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  VR headset, PS 5, iPhone 14, headphones, Gaming set.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Colson

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Dylanee McWhorter.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Love a Bella doll, silicone boy baby with mouth closed, hoverboard, squash mellow, IPhone 14.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Dylanee

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Gannon Flannery.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  wwe westlers, headset, Pokemon cards, Deer hunting toss, Bayblades.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Gannon

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia Oaks.  This year I hve been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Silicone Baby, iPhone, Robux, hello Kitty phone case, AphM Au plushy.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Sophia

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Madelyn Havicus.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  silk, Baby boy with is mouth closed, Slime, Robux card, Elf from the North Pole.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Madelyn

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Bella Morgan.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  IPhone 8, hello Kitty Phone case, head Phones, turtle plushy, Robux.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Bella

 

Dear Santa,

     My name is Gannon Bowman.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  I want a big Sharp Knif.  I want a PS5.  I want a PC.  I want a AK47.  I want a bible.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Gannon

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Bexley Williams.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  RealL babydoll, dumblee, and Clifford stuffed, squishier, figits.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Bexley

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron Bowing.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  PS5, 10,000 robux, minecraft, car, Nintendo Switch, PC computer, The Hulk.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Cameron

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Alive Brnes Brewer.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  a mini x-mas tree, make-up, baby doll, jewelry, LOL dolls, figits.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Alivea

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Robert Eli Shelton.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Mario Mo-keyet wo, Toad Treasure Tracker, minecraft, Nintendo Switch, 1000 Robux.

Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Robert

 

 

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Taylor Messer.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  Orhegun, Blooie Set, Tablit, Komputer, Nintendo and games.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Taylor

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Arianna Bowman.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  sum dog kilos, a dog carrier, and a silicone cat, and clothes for my silicone cat.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Arianna

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Jack Roberts.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  dert bike alld, iPhoqone 14, razor, 4 wheeleeler, knife.

Merry Christmas Santa,

Love,

Jack

 

Dear Santa,

 My name is Bella Smith.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  a baby doll, a desk and a chair, a talking bird, a pillow and a blanket, a mini Christmas Tree.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Bella

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava Bond.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  a silicone pig, a playstation charger, hammick, Electronic dog, Carriage for my dog.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Ava

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Alexis Riley.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  I wood like to hars a dog and a phone for my sis and figits Robux and my sis Boyfriend.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Alexis

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Serenity Smith.  This year I have been nice.  For Christmas this year, I would like:  LOh dolls, figits, or bess, Book’s, a silicone pig.

Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Serenity

