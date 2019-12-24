Mrs. Gilbert's
and
Ms. Debbie's
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Please bring me a real kite and some makeup.
Love,
Ellie Ann Spence
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a puppy, a fake horse, and a puppy puzzle.
Love,
Faith Gipson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a walkie talkie, a fire truck, a dump truck and a gas truck.
Love,
Casyn Taylor
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me some care bear stuff and a frozen castle and some walkie talkies and a pink teddy bear.
Love,
Kamryn Bowling
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a phone, an ipad, a computer, and a big racetrack with one race car...and a big go kart.
Love,
Justin Campbell
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a remote-control car, a puppy and a police car.
Love,
Jeremiah Vazquez
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a pink car, a barbie dream house and a Minnie Mouse kitchen.
Love,
Camille Brewer
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a scooter and a baby doll.
Love,
Chesney Chandler
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a dragon Lego set, a T-Rex Lego set, and a ninja suit with a ninja mask.
Love,
Jackson Paul Harvey
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a Santa plushie and a fire truck.
Love,
Asher Younts
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a toy fire truck, a race car, and an army set.
Love,
Justin Shouse
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a truck, a monster truck, a train, a jeep and a trailer to haul them on.
Love,
Lane Caudill
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a doll with a bottle.
Love,
Elouise Gibson
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a four wheeler, a sniper nerf gun, and a trailer house.
Love,
Nick Fletcher
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a barbie and a horse.
Love,
Presley Bennett
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a jeep, a drum set, a tablet, and a nutcracker.
Love,
Walker Gibson
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a toy gun and a dinosaur.Love,
Carson Hall
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a LOL doll and some ski headphones.
Love,
Chesnie Smith
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a dog, a race car, and a coloring book.
Love,
Weston Tate Hoskins
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a bicycle and a motorcycle.
Love,
Colson Spence
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a little toy fox and a fake sword.
Love,
Chase Hoskins
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a real bulldog, a gun, and a toy davin.
Love,
Eli Phillips
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. Please bring me a bike, a toy car, a remote-control car, and a scooter.
Love,
Liam Bowman
Ms. Gibon’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me some slime, play dough, and some tatoos.
Love,
Anthony Garcia
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me an LOL doll, some slime, and a barbie doll.
Love,
Desiree Stamper
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a LOL doll, a bicycle, a baby doll, some make- up and clothes.
Love,
Allyson Logsdon
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a beyblade and a godzilla remote control.
Love,
Walker Turner
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a beyblade a godzilla action figure, and a cat piano.
Love,
Mattie Gambill
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a toy scooter and a baby doll.
Love,
Laila Spivey
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a dog and a bey blade.
Love,
Malachi Hammock
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a bey blade, a dinosaur collection, and a dinosaur sticker book.
Love,
Marshall Turner
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a dinosaur and a toy puppy.
Love,
Jacob Hurdle
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a bey blade and a batman robot.
Love,
Traven White
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a mermaid doll, Santa glasses, and a barbie doll.
Love,
Natalee Lonaker
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a fire truck and a crane.
Love,
John Edwards
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a pink mermaid, a purple unicorn, and a barbie doll.
Love,
Stephanie Barker
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a pet cat, a computer, a counting strip, and a cooking set.
Love,
Caroline Henson
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a beyblade, a hot wheel, and a transformer.
Love,
Jaiden Johnson
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a puppy, a fire truck, and a semi.
Love,
Jason Turner
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a pet fish, a building set, an eyeball pinata, and minions.
Love,
Daniel Burns
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me play cookies, doll clothes, five baby bottles, and cupcakes.
Love,
Dylanee McWhorter
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a barbie doll and stuffed animals.
Love,
Alexis Riley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a bag of cookies, an ostrich, cupcakes, and candy.
Love,
Mila Neace
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me a barbie doll, a kitchen set, and a hamster.
Love,
Arianna Bowman
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Please bring me headbands, thread, bracelets, sorting buttons, and orbeez.
Love,
Lillianna Harris
Ms. Botner’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Connor. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a big robot with horns, a big,big tank, avery pretty ball, a big remote control car, some toys leaves and a toy Santa Clause.
Thank you Santa,
Connor
Dear Santa,
My name is Tiara. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a whole bunch of LOL dolls, animal farm, an LOL dollhouse, a treehouse set, a V-tech Kidzoom camera, a peppa pig circus set, fur real dog, Olaf pillow, training arena for horses, Cubby the curious bear, baby shark fingerling, and a real dog and a real dog and a white baby puppy please.
Thank you Santa,
Tiara Mercedes Botner
Dear Santa,
My name is Cameron. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are black panther toys, Tony Stark toys, Iron Spider, T-Rex toys, dirt bike, my Daddy to be to hear, and to be tall.
Thank you Santa,
Cameron Bowling
Dear Santa,
My name is Camden. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a 16 gauge shotgun, strap to go in it, snipper and a snipper shark.Thank you Santa,
Camden
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a snowman, snow boots, a Christmas tree, toys, a box and a turkey.
Thank you Santa,
Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are Spiderman toys, Spiderman truck, Spiderman car, cookies, animals and squishy apples.
Thank you Santa,
Ryker
Dear Santa,
My name is Wesley. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a Batman shirt, truck and helicopter.
Thank you Santa,
Wesley
Dear Santa,
My name is Nevaeh. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a doll, a wig, a dollhouse, a bike, a toy fire truck, an Ariel shirt and a toy phone.
Thank you Santa,
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
My name is Whittney. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a barbie camper, Elsa doll, Anna doll, barbie dream house, Ken doll, Ken’s son doll.
Thank you Santa,
Whittney Howard
Dear Santa,
My name is Raylan. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are Thomas the Train, lego, ipad, toys, candy and cookies.
Thank you Santa,
Raylan Johnson
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a new Michael Jackson wig (with ponytail), a golden ring, Michael Jackson suit, a tattoo, a wristband and an ABC shirt.
Thank you Santa,
Jase
Dear Santa,
My name is Faith. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a talking barbie doll, coloring book, play dough cutters, barbie dream house, a new barbie doll and a barbie car.
Thank you Santa,
Faith
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are Dinos, Batman toys, mindcraft toys, mindcraft enerman toy, mindcraft Steve toy, and legos.
Thank you Santa,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is Justin. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a robot, a teddy bear, a hat, some skates, a deer, a bean bag and a man with a helmet.
Thank you Santa,
Justin
Dear Santa,
My name is Traygin. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are an xbox, ipad, Spiderman toy, Superman toys and Venom toy.
Thank you Santa,
Traygin
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a dress with Ariel on it, stuff for Zeke, a toy fox, a washrag for Zeke and a dog boggin for Zeke.
Thank you Santa,
Leah
Dear Santa,
My name is Autumn. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a baby doll, barbie dolls and makeup.
Thank you Santa,
Autumn
Dear Santa,
My name is Cash. I have been a little bit good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are an electric dirt bike, toy helicopter, toy box, clock and letters to learn my alphabet.
Thank you Santa,
Cash Smith
Dear Santa,
My name is Addie. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are an LOL doll, Barbie doll, Baby doll, toy puppy dog, American Girl doll and MyLife doll.
Thank you Santa,
Addie Grace
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan. I have been good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are an xbox, bike, train and candy.
Thank you Santa,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyler. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a toy truck, a ball and a music toy.
Thank you Santa,
Tyler Cromer
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden. I have been very good this year. Some of the things I would like to ask you for Christmas are a toy that plays music and lights up..
Thank you Santa,
Brayden Young
Cornett
Mr. Keith Gabbard’s 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a kitchen set with dolls. I would like a barbie doll house because I have learned how to read this year at school.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Keisha Carter
Dear Santa,
I want a FortNite figure because I help my mom to do work like cleaning when I am at home.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Nathan Stepp
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf blaster because I helped my mom with the dishes. I want a headset because I helped my mom with the cooking.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
John Hisel
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn that flies. I help my mom wash the dishes. I want an LOL doll. I wish that homeless people were just like me. I want a unicorn backpack. I help my mom put my baby sister to sleep.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Coraline Amis
Dear Santa,
I want a my life doll because I help my mom cook. And I want a toy helicopter because I help my family clean the house.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Kierah Shouse
Dear Santa,
I want a pony. I want an LOL doll. I help my mom clean and my dad with dishes.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Violet Smith
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll. I have bee wanting to read this for years. I have been a good girl. I hope my mom gets more money because she works very hard.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Autumn Vires
Dear Santa,
I want a bb gun pistol. I want it because I help my mom at home. I want a new motorcycle because I help my dad with mom’s car.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Isaiah Neace
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll. I help my mom and dad and have been good at school. I want a big house. Santa, I love you.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Jazzy Bowlyn
Dear Santa,
I want a dolly that laughs and cries because I help my mom and dad. I would also like a big barbie dream house because I help my granny do the dishes.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Aaliegha Gibson
Dear Santa,
I hope my mom has a good day. I would also like some new pj's. If you can get me some jojo and LOL toys. I should get this because I have helped my sister take a bath.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Arianna Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego set because I have cleaned my room and helped my mom do the dishes.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Adrian Wiggins
Dear Santa,
I want everyone to have the best Christmas because everyone deserves it. I want an LOL doll camper because I help my mom clean up the living room. I have been working hard for Mr. Gabbard.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Madi Cornett
Dear Santa,
I want an art set. I help do things at home. I clean all the time.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Shawnacy Murphy
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Alive and I have helped my mom with my baby sister. I would like a LOL doll because I helped my dad.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
O'Marianna Cakes
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll for Christmas because I have been a good, good girl. I want a doll for Christmas because I have good grades at school. I would also like an OMG doll.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Alaina McIntosh
Dear Santa,
The toys I want are a sword, some Nike shorts, and some Nike shirts. I should get it because I have been good every day of school. I also want a jacket. Sometimes I go outside to help my dad and I play ball with my brother. I should get it because I clean my room and I want a new bb gun.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Bentley Creech
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll because I help mom with Ezra and Zuri. I want an LOL doll because I help dad fix dinner. I want an LOL house because I help granny clean up. I want a new Barbie because I help dad fix the bed.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Nala Pittman
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL doll because I help do the dishes with my mom when she was sick. I have been a good girl all year in Mr. Gabbard's room.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Emma Burch
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun. I help my mom do the laundry and then help my dad build beds. I have tried to be a good boy all year.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Chris Gabbard
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie doll because I have been doing all my work at school. I love school.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Sophia Roberts
Dear Santa,
I would like a crossbow because I help my mom with the twin girls.
Thanks, Santa.
Love,
Si Thomas
