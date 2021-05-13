Lily Smith Gabbard Obituary

Lily Smith Gabbard,77, departed this life April 25th, 2021 at her residence after a long illness. She is the daughter of the late Jim & Laura Smith. She was of the Holiness faith.
She is survived by three daughters: Rita & Keith McDaniel of Booneville, Patricia Smith of Booneville & Joyce McDaniel of Annville, one sister: Addie Sebastian of Indiana, 10 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Jim & Laura Smith, her husband: Paul Edward Gabbard, daughter: Judy Ann Riley, grandson: Paul Dewayne Gabbard, three brothers: Calloway, Sherman & Albert Smith, & one sister: Claire Smith, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
At the request of Mrs. Gabbard, a small private service was held for the immediate family. She was laid to rest in the Moore Cemetery on Cow Creek. She will be greatly missed.
