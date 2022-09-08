Mrs. Linda Darlene Evans, 68, passed away September 1, 2022 at the Owsley County Health Care Center following a long illness.
She was born March 3, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Earl & Pearl Burch Carmack and was the wife of Howard Lee Evans. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Elklick Baptist Church.
Mrs. Evans is survived by her loving husband of over 36 years: Mr. Howard Lee Evans of Booneville, Ky., three sisters: Mrs. Sherry Citarella & husband Anthony of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mrs. Patricia Young & husband Gordon of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Mrs. Deborah Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and two brothers: Mr. Jeff Carmack of Booneville, Ky. and Mr. Greg Carmack & wife Barbara of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also, there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Earl & Pearl Carmack and two brothers: Terry Carmack & Michael Carmack.
Funeral services for Mrs. Evans were held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was the Bro. David Combs. The burial followed at the Evans Family Cemetery at Pebworth in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
