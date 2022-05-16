Mrs. Linda Wilder, 90, passed away April 24, 2022 at the Lee County Care & Rehab Center in Beattyville, Ky., following a brief illness.
She was born May 10, 1931 in Owsley County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Andy & Eater Amis and the widow of Fred Wilder. She was a homemaker and a member of the Grassy Branch Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wilder is survived by two daughters: Mrs. Jean Maul of Beattyville, Ky. & Mrs. Carolyn Faye Moore of Grove City, Pennsylvania, two special grandsons & caretakers: Josh Maul & Mike Wilder & four other grandchildren & several great-grandchildren, one sister: Mrs. Violet Harris of Indiana & several relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Andy & Easter Amis, her husband: Fred Wilder, one son: Michael Wilder, five brothers & two sisters.
Funeral services for Mrs. Wilder were held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services was a friend: Buddy Gabbard. Burial followed in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville, Ky.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.