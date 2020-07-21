The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. Some of the commissioners were in person and some were on conference call. Other participants were also on the conference call. Mayor Bobrowski asked for a motion on the minutes for June, 2020. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes.
Tourism Director Lisa Botner updated the council on what she has been working on with the tourism committee. She told the council that she has the flyers ready to circulate for the banner program. The banners are for people to purchase in honor of your military hometown heroes. We hope to have the first batch of flags ordered by July 27th. If you would like to order one, contact Lisa Botner at 606-593-7296 extension 6 for an application. A motion was made and carried to open a bank account for the Booneville Military Banner Program. Lisa mentioned tubing on the South Fork of the Kentucky River. This would be from the old sewer plant to the Fish Creek Boat Ramp. We have someone that is interested in running this for us. The Mayor suggested that she get started on this soon.
David Hall was unable to give his monthly water and sewage report. The Mayor reported that David had a bad leak earlier in the day (July 8, 2020). The leak was found and has been fixed. The water company has also installed two new meters today, as well. Tammy Shouse informed the council about some grants that the USDA has to offer. She stated that we (the city) are looking at grants for a Track-hoe and small service truck. Tammy asked for permission to apply for the grant. It is a 75-25 match grant, with the USDA paying 75% and the City of Booneville paying 25%. A motion was made and carried to approve Tammy to apply for this grant.
Paul Nesbitt from Nesbitt Engineering gave an update on the projects that they are working on. He stated that they have a little work left on a waterline on Highway 30. This should be finished this fall. Paul said that he was told that they are hoping to bid the Highway 11 project in September or October of this year depending on funding. If they can get Federal Highway Funding, then it could be early next year before it gets bid out. The I/I project is going well. The contractors should be done the first part of August. Paul stated that improvements will be based on what the contractors found. A requisition for $20,369.50 was approved by a motion. The Lift Station Rehab Project was approved last year for a half million dollars. Everything has been completed and the release of funds is expected soon. Once we get the money, we can go ahead and get the projects bid and rehab some of the older lift stations. Some of the pumps are old and so are some of the control panels. We should be able to make sure the lift stations get updated. The Radio Read Project will help convert the current system into a radio read system. This project could be done by this time next year.
The following list is projects that have been completed in the fiscal year 2020. The Tank Project (Elk Lick and Betty Bowman), Booneville Water Line Rehab, Sidewalk Project, Police Truck USDA Grant, Backhoe USDA Grant, the Intake Road and the CBDG (Partnership Housing/Fish Creek Subdivision). Paul Nesbitt said that the City of Booneville has done a tremendous job of getting some big projects done in this fiscal year. Mayor Bobrowski commended Paul for working so hard to help get so much done.
A Resolution Radio Read Meter Project was presented to the council. A motion was made and carried to approve the resolution. Ruth Hensley gave the Collections report. Interim Police Chief Roberts stated that she has been working with KSP. She has stayed busy. She stated that she has good cell phone service in the city. She also stated that she should be starting in the Academy very soon.
The CPA has been unable to come to Booneville to get the financials ready for this meeting. The City is getting ready for it's audit in August. The financials will be done in a couple of days and we will be ready for the audit when it starts. A motion was made and carried to pay the bills.
Todd Osterloh, the city attorney, talked about some condemned property and what is being done. He also talked about the City of Booneville Homeless Shelter Operational Use Permit Ordinance. The first reading has been done. There are certain things that the operator of such a facility needs to do to make a homeless shelter work. There are still things that we (the city) are going to be changing in this ordinance before we publish it. A motion was made and carried to approve the ordinance.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
