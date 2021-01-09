Local Crafter Gives Rare Quilt to a First Lady

By: Lisa Robinson
Associate Editor
Mrs. Dollie Bowling, of Booneville, was honored to present her quilt to the First Lady, Pat Nixon, in the early 70’s all thanks to Save the Children and Appalachian Fireside Crafts.
Mrs. Dollie Bowling belonged to a group known as the Appalachian Fireside Crafts, a cooperative organized by the Save the Children Federation. They loved to quilt and were quite good at it. The AFC would often hold meetings at the home of Dollie. Dollie was also the vice-president of AFC. They still have a gallery in Berea, Kentucky. The Appalachian Fireside Crafts still has a store at Vincent, Kentucky beside the post office.
Finding a quilt that was left in an old house and forgotten about doesn't sound exciting at all. Until the old quilt was found and taken to someone that knows how to bring the quilt back to life. This is what happened many years ago. An old quilt was found and brought by the Save the Children Federation to Mrs. Dollie Bowling of Ricetown, Kentucky for her to try to copy the pattern.
She not only copied the pattern but with the help of Mrs. Bertha Hensley, from Booneville, Kentucky, they made a quilt from the pattern that was known as the Cherry Tree pattern of the Appalachian mountains. The beautiful red, green and white quilt pieces were hand stitched. They took red material and sewed it around to form a small “cherry.” Then they stuffed the little red cherries and sewed them to the quilt. The green was the leaves and it was all set on a white background. This was an applique quilt. There were 25 cherries on each block and a total of 18 blocks in the quilt that approximated 450 cherries. It took the two ladies close to 144 hours to applique the leaves and stuffed cherries and then quilt the background design.
The Save the Children Federation was responsible for the selling of many of the Appalachian Fireside Crafts. One particular craft made its way to the White Houses during the Nixon Administration. This particular craft was a quilt that was placed on the bed in the Queen's Bedroom, in which the Queen once slept.
First Lady Pat Nixon invited the ladies to tea at the White House. Mr. Charles Wesley (head of the Save the Children Federation) took Dollie Bowling and Bertha Hensley to Washington to meet with Mrs. Nixon. They had pictures taken with Mrs. J. C. Penny, national sponsor of the Save the Children Federation and the wife of Kentucky's ranking senator, Mrs. Marlow Cook.
Dollie Bowling took several trips to show people how to quilt and was asked by the Appalachian Fireside Crafts to design a quilt pattern of her own. She made “Dollie's Star” and it has its own patent. In 1997, Dollie was again honored when her “cherry tree” quilt was chosen as a featured exhibit which toured the U.S.
