Local Writer Launches a New Book

Kenzie Renea Pendergrass was born in Ashland, Kentucky. She knew at an early age that she loved and wanted to write. She would tell stories before she learned to write. Then, she started writing stories in Kindergarten. It was a story about zombies stealing her lunch box. At the age of seven, she finished reading her chapter book and told her mom that the ending was horrible. Her mom told her to write a different ending and she did. Her love of writing stories has only grown through the years.
While working as a paramedic, Kenzie met James Pendergrass at the E.R. in Manchester, Kentucky. They had both brought patients to the emergency room. They struck up a conversation and have been friends ever since. Kenzie stated that she and James were really good friends for a long time before they would admit that they loved each other. James had a son from a previous relationship and so did Kenzie. They got married on May 12, 2012. Now, Kenzie and James have been living in Booneville since they got married where they both work hard. James is the Emergency Manager of Owsley County. Kenzie is a full time home-school mom, wife, christian, and author, as well as working as a firefighter and paramedic.
Kenzie is most interested in writing christian fiction and horror. She says that some people can't understand being a christian and writing about horror. She explains, “the only power that horror (evil) has over you is the power that you allow it to have.” She also says that being aware of evil helps you better avoid it.
Kenzie has 1 short story book, a novella and now a chapter book published and a couple of short stories in other publications. There was a book signing held at the Owsley County Public Library on July 10thfor her chapter book, “No Swimming.” Kenzie's 16 year old son helped her with plotting the story for this book. Maybe we have another writer in the near future.
She is working on another book which should be out sometime in December. This book, “Crisis of Faith” is a sequel to her first book, “Incompatible With Life.” She also has a second book, a horror novel, due out next July. She said that she would like to have a book signing for the new books but we will have to wait and see.
If you would like to get a copy of Kenzie's books you can go to your local Levi Gun & Pawn or you can also get them from Amazon.
