Long House Opened for the Public in Honor of the Late Mayor’s Birthday

On Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m., the house (right) of the late Mayor Charles Long was open to the public. The house is located at 98 Highway 11 South in Booneville, Ky. October 14thwas chosen for this open house because it was the late mayor's birthday. The public was invited to attend and share stories of Mayor Long and his wife, Ruth Virginia (Gabbard) Long. The City of Booneville is trying to get the Mayor's house listed as a historical site in Owsley County.
Ruth Long was born October 6, 1919 on Indian Creek in Owsley County and later moved to Cow Creek (still in Owsley County). Charles Long was born October 19, 1919. They were high school sweethearts. According to Tammy Shouse, “Charles had said that he and Ruth had paid somebody to take them to Lee County to get married during their last year of high school. But both of their parents wanted them to wait until after high school to get married.”
Ruth went to beauty school in Lexington and returned home to open the first beauty shop in Booneville. She eventually moved the beauty
shop into their home. It is said that she never cut men's hair. She was well known for her Angel Food Cake and her dressing at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Charles entered the military in January of 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS LCI(L)-985 Landing Craft. He served in the Luzon Operation, Manila Bay-Bicol Operations and Borneo Operations. He received the Combat Action Ribbon, China Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatici-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal and Philippine Liberation Medal during his service. He also served on many boards such as KRADD (since it was founded in 1968), the Owsley County Health Department Board beginning in 1952, the Owsley County Selective Service Board during the Vietnam War (his least favorite), the Booneville Housing Board and was a founding member of the Booneville Owsley County Industrial Authority. He was also a member of the Lion's Club, Booneville Masonic #305, a recognized Kentucky Colonel (by several Governors(, Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet Admiral, inducted into the Kentucky 5thCongressional District Hall of Fame, member and Deacon of the Booneville Presbyterian Church. He was one of the biggest fans of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball. He attended over 1,300 games from 1946 until he was unable to go due to his health. He also owned a mechanic shop on Old Ky. 11 in Booneville until he retired at the age of 62.
Charles started out as a City Commissioner in 1954. He began serving as Mayor in 1959. He served the City of Booneville as Mayor until his death in 2019. He served this city for a total of 65 years. He helped bring many changes to Booneville such as water and sewer in 1968. He liked to tell people that Booneville came a long way from when he started. “They only had a handful of tools, a wheelbarrow and not much else to work with when I started,” he said.
Mayor Charles Long and Ruth had two children: daughter, Charlotte Jean Marshall (who taught school in Owsley County for 36 years) and son, Charles Long, Jr. (who worked as a barber in Frankfort where he lived). Both children are now deceased. But there remains three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The house that they lived in was built in the 1800s. The doors still use a skeleton key to lock and unlock them. According to their grandson, Byron Marshall, “they moved to this house after the 1957 flood. They bought it from Dr. Glass.” He went on to say, “Christmas at Granny and Grandpa's house was something special.”
Bill Hall told all in attendance that Mayor Long's brother owned a restaurant across from the old movie theater up on the bank. But while we were at the theater, “we could buy a big bag of popcorn or a good hotdog.”
Tammy Shouse expressed to me that Mayor Long had said that “he and Ruth enjoyed sitting on their front porch.” The late Mayor and his wonderful wife are missed daily but they will be remembered for a long, long time for all that they did for this small town and county.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
