Long Time Pillar of the Community Passes Away

Mr. Richard Searcy graduated from school in 1955 and went to the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville, Kentucky in 1956. He finished in 1957.
He was in the Ky. National Guards and was drafted into the United States Army in 1958. He served in the Berlin Wall Crisis in Germany. He worked as a medic and got to travel in Germany while there.
He came back in 1960 and got married to Miss Barbara Davis in December of that year. He took his Board Test at the end of 1960 and passed. He served his apprenticeship in Ashland, Kentucky at the Miller Funeral Home.
He worked for about 6 months in Pekin, Illinois before returning to Kentucky. This time he moved to Flaming County and worked at the Boone Funeral Home in Flemingsburg for about a year. Richard and his wife moved to Booneville, Kentucky in 1962.
He ended up buying the King Justice & Saylor Funeral Home and Ambulance Service. Robert Strong went in as a partner in what became the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in Booneville, Kentucky. They started their monument company in the early 60's. Richard sold the ambulance service to the Allens in 1971.
Richard was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Searcy's obituary can be found on page 4 of the Booneville Sentinel or online at www.boonevillesentinel.com.
