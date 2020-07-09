Mrs. Louise Harris, 94, passed away May 6, 2020 at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky. following a long illness.

     She was born August 26, 1925 in Owsley County, Ky.  She was the daughter of the late Samuel & Easter McIntosh Riley.  She was the widow of Elmer Harris and was a homemaker.  She was a member of the Fountain Head Church on Grassy Branch.

     Mrs. Harris is survived by her children:  Mrs. Beulah Stepp of Ricetown, Ky., Mr. Lawrence Harris & wife Betty of Berea, Ky., Mr. Charles Harris & wife Geraldine of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. William Harris & companion Frances of Buckhorn, Ky., 8 grandchildren:  Mr. Stephen Stepp of Rising Sun, Indiana, Mrs. Lynn Reed, Ms. Susan Stepp, Mr. Gary Stepp & wife Amanda, Mr. Bill Stepp, Mrs. Stephanie Peters & husband Glen, Ms. Heather Harris & Ms. Kimberly Harris all of Booneville, Ky., 12 great-grandchildren & 6 great-great grandchildren, one brother:  Mr. Elmer Riley & wife Sandra of Winchester, Ky., & one sister:  Mrs. Beulah Helton of Warsaw, Ky.  Also there are several relatives & friends.

     She was preceded in death by her parents:  Samuel & Easter Riley, her husband:  Elmer Harris, one son:  Gary Allen Harris, a grandson:  Chucky Harris, two brothers & eight sisters.

     Private family funeral services were held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Indian Creek Church with the Rev. Terry Sandlin officiating.  Burial followed in the Baker-Amis Cemetery on Grassy Branch in Owsley County.

    The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you