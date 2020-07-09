Mrs. Louise Harris, 94, passed away May 6, 2020 at the Ky. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky. following a long illness.
She was born August 26, 1925 in Owsley County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Samuel & Easter McIntosh Riley. She was the widow of Elmer Harris and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Fountain Head Church on Grassy Branch.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her children: Mrs. Beulah Stepp of Ricetown, Ky., Mr. Lawrence Harris & wife Betty of Berea, Ky., Mr. Charles Harris & wife Geraldine of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. William Harris & companion Frances of Buckhorn, Ky., 8 grandchildren: Mr. Stephen Stepp of Rising Sun, Indiana, Mrs. Lynn Reed, Ms. Susan Stepp, Mr. Gary Stepp & wife Amanda, Mr. Bill Stepp, Mrs. Stephanie Peters & husband Glen, Ms. Heather Harris & Ms. Kimberly Harris all of Booneville, Ky., 12 great-grandchildren & 6 great-great grandchildren, one brother: Mr. Elmer Riley & wife Sandra of Winchester, Ky., & one sister: Mrs. Beulah Helton of Warsaw, Ky. Also there are several relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Samuel & Easter Riley, her husband: Elmer Harris, one son: Gary Allen Harris, a grandson: Chucky Harris, two brothers & eight sisters.
Private family funeral services were held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Indian Creek Church with the Rev. Terry Sandlin officiating. Burial followed in the Baker-Amis Cemetery on Grassy Branch in Owsley County.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
