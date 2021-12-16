Mr. Lowell Gale Morris, age 73, passed away December 5, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Ky. after a long illness.
He was born May 1, 1948 in Breathitt County, Ky. He was a former deputy sheriff, worked for the Owsley County School System as a night watchman and cleaned up several cemeteries in Owsley County. He was well known for his storytelling and his knowledge of Owsley County history. People came from all over to talk to him about their families history and where to find their graves. He was known for his musical abilities. He played several instruments; the banjo, the harps & the fiddle. Also, he was loved by everyone in his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Dillard & Mae McIntosh, grandparents: Greenberry & Callie Morris and a brother: Glen McIntosh.
He is survived by sisters: Sharon Kay & Ruth McIntosh of Booneville, KY., his son of choice: Rusty Hall and wife Janice of Booneville, Ky., his grandkids by choice: Zachary Hall of California & John Wyatt Hall of Booneville, Ky., special friends: Josh & Katie Deaton & Dallas Curry of Booneville.
Funeral services for Mr. Morris were held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation on Friday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. all at the Searcy & Strong Funeral. Officiating the service was his son Rusty Hall with the burial following in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
Pallbearers were: John Wyatt Hall, Zachary Hall, Josh Deaton, Keith Amis, Mac McIntosh & John McIntosh.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
