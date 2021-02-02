Mr. Lucian “Doc” Mayes, 78, passed away October 29, 2020 at his residence on Indian Creek following a long illness.

He was born February 14, 1942 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Jack & Belle Peters Mayes. He was a retired factory worker and attended the Presbyterian Church. 

Mr. Mayes is survived by one daughter: Mrs. Teresa Applegate of Harrison, Ohio, one grand-daughter: Ms. Kimberly Applegate of Harrison, Ohio, two brothers: Mr. Earl Mayes & wife Barb of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Billy Joe Mayes of Breathitt County, Ky., three sisters: Mrs. Nancy Sebastian, Mrs. June Holiday & Mrs. Deborah Stump & husband David all of Booneville, Ky. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack & Belle Mayes, three brothers: Charles, Willard & John Henry and two sisters: Pauline Bowling & Mary Ann Sebastian.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Mayes were held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery. Officiating the service was the Bro. Scott Brandenburg with the burial following in the cemetery.

The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangments.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Lucian Mayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you