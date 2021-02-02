Mr. Lucian “Doc” Mayes, 78, passed away October 29, 2020 at his residence on Indian Creek following a long illness.
He was born February 14, 1942 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Jack & Belle Peters Mayes. He was a retired factory worker and attended the Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Mayes is survived by one daughter: Mrs. Teresa Applegate of Harrison, Ohio, one grand-daughter: Ms. Kimberly Applegate of Harrison, Ohio, two brothers: Mr. Earl Mayes & wife Barb of Booneville, Ky., & Mr. Billy Joe Mayes of Breathitt County, Ky., three sisters: Mrs. Nancy Sebastian, Mrs. June Holiday & Mrs. Deborah Stump & husband David all of Booneville, Ky. Also there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack & Belle Mayes, three brothers: Charles, Willard & John Henry and two sisters: Pauline Bowling & Mary Ann Sebastian.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Mayes were held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery. Officiating the service was the Bro. Scott Brandenburg with the burial following in the cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangments.
