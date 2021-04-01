Congratulations to Lady Owls combo guard Lexy Lynch. Lexy accepted her 14th Region POY and Miss Basketball candidacy awards today at Owsley County High School. Awards presented by Kentucky Lions Club Eye Foundation.
Lynch Accepts 14th Region Miss Basketball Candidacy Award
