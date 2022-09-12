A man was charged in attempted burglary of therescue squad building on August 23rd.
Ricky Helton (pictured) attempted to steal a camper from the industrial park belonging to the Owsley County Rescue Squad and also tried making entry into the rescue building.
His attempts failed, but he was successful in picking up a few miscellaneous items along the way.
Booneville Chief of Police Tara Roberts was able to positively identify Helton and charged him with TBUT, and Criminal Trespassing.
Helton was also linked to multiple thefts in Lee and Owsley Counties.
He was eventually apprehended by Leslie County Sheriff’s Dept while operating a stolen truck from Lee County.
