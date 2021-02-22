Hazard Community and Technical College will hold a fast-track training program for advanced manufacturing, beginning Monday, March 1 at 8 a.m. Classes will be held at Jackson, Hazard, and online. The credit class will use a combination of in-person and online learning. It will require a full-time commitment.
On completion of the program, the students will have 17 hours and will have earned the Machine Tool Operator 1 certificate. All these hours would apply to the tool and die certificate if students wanted to continue.
The total fee is $3,179. The program will be offered in two modules and the first module would be $1,683 and the second $1,496. HCTC has scholarships available and there may be money from EKCEP as well. The scholarship money is $1,000 per student, up to 50 students.
To register, contact Josanne Johnson via email Josanne.johnson@kctcs.edu or by phone, 606-487-3153.
