Mark Eugene Atkins, age 67, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home in Beattyville, KY.
Mark was born May 21, 1955 in Ashland, KY, a son to the late Burton Atkins, and Glenna (Stevens) Atkins. He was retired from Georgia Pacific, and was of the Methodist faith. In his free-time he enjoyed being with his family, grandchildren, and a huge fan of all University of Kentucky sports.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years; Charlotte (Bowling) Atkins, who he met while she was attending the Southland Bible Institute in Ashland, KY, four children; Nikki (Kenny) Johnson, Charlie Atkins, Ashley (Jacob) Brumfield, and Chad Atkins all of Wilmore, KY, one sister; Ann May, one brother; Jimmy Stevens, four grandchildren; Payton Johnson, Lorelei Johnson, Camille Atkins, Dawson Atkins, and one on the way, his K-9 companion; Blue, as well as many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; Claude Atkins, and one sister; Jenny Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Warrens Chapel Church with Reverend J Jamison Brunk officiating.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.