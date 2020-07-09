Mrs. Marsha Jane Ratliff, 64, passed away June 27, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY., following a long illness.
She was born November 17, 1955 in Jackson County, KY. She was the daughter of the late James Clemont & Sarah Kathlene Madden Pierson. She was the widow of Mike Ratliff. She was disabled and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ratliff is survived by two daughters: Ms. Melissa Ratliff of Lexington, KY., & Ms. Teresa Ratliff of Booneville, KY. two sons: Mr. Shawn Ratliff of Booneville, KY., & Mr. Deron Ratliff of Lexington, KY., 6 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren, one brother: Mr. Kenny Pierson & wife Patty of Berea, KY., five sisters: Mrs. Jackie Madden of Stanford, KY., Mrs. Joyce Ann Baker & husband Roer of Booneville, KY., Mrs. Mary Short of Richmond, KY., Mrs. Polly Seyfrit & husband Phil of Richmond, KY., & Mrs. Lisa Moore & husband Ray of Beattyville, KY., and a very special niece that helped her a lot: Mrs. Rosa Bailey of Lexington, KY. Also, there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James Clemont & Sara Kathlene “Tunnie” Pierson, her husband: Mike Ratliff, a granddaughter: Mika Leann Ratliff, two sisters: Margaret Morris & Emma “Susie” Sebastian & three brothers: Eddie, Don & Bradley Pierson.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Ratliff were held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ratliff Family Cemetery. Officiating the services was Bro. Landon McDaniel with the burial following.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
