Mrs. Marsha Jane Ratliff, 64, passed away June 27, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY., following a long illness.

     She was born November 17, 1955 in Jackson County, KY.  She was the daughter of the late James Clemont & Sarah Kathlene Madden Pierson.  She was the widow of Mike Ratliff.  She was disabled and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

     Mrs. Ratliff is survived by two daughters:  Ms. Melissa Ratliff of Lexington, KY., & Ms. Teresa Ratliff of Booneville, KY. two sons:  Mr. Shawn Ratliff of Booneville, KY., & Mr. Deron Ratliff of Lexington, KY., 6 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren, one brother:  Mr. Kenny Pierson & wife Patty of Berea, KY., five sisters:  Mrs. Jackie Madden of Stanford, KY., Mrs. Joyce Ann Baker & husband Roer of Booneville, KY., Mrs. Mary Short of Richmond, KY., Mrs. Polly Seyfrit & husband Phil of Richmond, KY., & Mrs. Lisa Moore & husband Ray of Beattyville, KY., and a very special niece that helped her a lot:  Mrs. Rosa Bailey of Lexington, KY.  Also, there are several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

     She was preceded in death by her parents:  James Clemont & Sara Kathlene “Tunnie” Pierson, her husband: Mike Ratliff, a granddaughter:  Mika Leann Ratliff, two sisters:  Margaret Morris & Emma “Susie” Sebastian & three brothers:  Eddie, Don & Bradley Pierson.

     Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Ratliff were held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ratliff Family Cemetery.  Officiating the services was Bro. Landon McDaniel with the burial following.  

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

