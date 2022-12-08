Marvin Turner age 77, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his residence in Booneville, KY
Marvin was born October 11,1945 in Canoe, KY, a son to Pat Turner and Jailah (Stamper) Turner. His greatest love was for her Children, and family. Marvin was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge in Booneville, KY, and a member of the Booneville Presbyterian Church.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 55 years; Ann Turner of Booneville, KY,1 son; Marvin Christopher (Amy) Turner of Abilene, TX., 1 daughter; Crystal (Chris) Begley of Booneville, KY, 2 grandchildren; Emily Breanna Begley, and Christopher Pierce Begley of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, and several brothers & sisters.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Reverend Marvin Christopher Turner officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Bowman Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
