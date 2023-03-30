Mayor Nelson Bobrowski discusses safe and affordable housing with US HUD Secretary

Mayor Nelson Bobrowski had the opportunity to personally discuss safe and affordable housing for residents of Booneville and Owsley County with the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in Jackson last week.
The Mayor was prepared for this discussion with Secretary Marcia Fudge, sharing with her and her team details regarding many who struggle to locate suitable housing within the community, the City's efforts and work with Partnership Housing and plans for future development. HUD provides funding assistance to local communities.
Congratulations to Mayor Bobrowski for attending this important meeting prepared to discuss details with Secretary Fudge.
Info via Nesbitt Enginnering and Sandy Dunahoo
