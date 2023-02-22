McConnell Comments on the Passing of Former Owsley County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Mays

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement today regarding the passing of former Owsley County Circuit Court Clerk Mike Mays:
“Elaine and I are saddened to learn of the loss of our dear friend, Mike Mays. Mike dutifully served as Circuit Court Clerk of Owsley County for over four decades. He relished the opportunity to serve his hometown community and to do it for those he loved. Mike often referred to his office staff as his “family” – which they certainly were. In 2018, I was fortunate to witness Mike’s acceptance of the prestigious 5th Congressional District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame Award.”
“Mike was also an active community member and leader in Owsley County, serving on the board of multiple organizations and as a Mason for many years. He was a devoted husband to Sheila, his wife of 25 years, and a loving father to three children – Kristin, Kimberly, and Christopher. Today I join those in mourning the loss of Mike and send my deepest condolences to the Mays family as they grieve this loss.”
