U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on June 28th that the U.S. Department of Labor will award $3,995,264 to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. This award is made possible through the Pathway Home grant program which is funded through the 2022 government funding bill.
The Pathway Home program funds local organizations that provide incarcerated individuals with the training and skills needed to successfully reenter the workforce post-release. In April, Senator McConnell contacted the U.S. Department of Labor in support of Goodwill’s competitive grant application.
Goodwill plans to use this federal funding to implement a pilot workforce development program to assist incarcerated individuals as they transition away from correctional facilities. Their program will work with approximately 400 incarcerated adults in Kentucky correctional facilities to provide job training and other workforce-related supportive services pre- and post-release.
“Secure and steady employment is central to achieving the American dream; unfortunately, for those who have been previously incarcerated, finding a job can be a difficult process,” said Senator McConnell. “I was proud to support Goodwill’s efforts to ensure everyone who has served their time has a fair shot at economic independence. By providing support after release, we can help these Kentuckians smoothly transition into the workforce, while also boosting our economy and making communities safer.”
"This grant will allow Goodwill to connect with people who will shortly be returning to society from incarceration and ensure that they have the supports they need to make a new, strong start. Kentucky needs the talents of all her citizens, and this grant will help make that possible,” said Goodwill Industries of Kentucky CEO Amy Luttrell. “We appreciate Senator McConnell’s advocacy in Washington and his support of Goodwill’s important work that will benefit the Commonwealth for years to come."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.