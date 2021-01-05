WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the first day of the 117th Congress:
“Very briefly, I simply want to welcome all Senators on this first day of the 117th Congress.
“Today six new members are joining our ranks for the first time. Senators Hagerty of Tennessee, Hickenlooper of Colorado, Lujan of New Mexico, Lummis of Wyoming, Marshall of Kansas, and Tuberville of Alabama have been elected to serve the people of their home states.
“And, of course, Senator Kelly of Arizona was sworn in a few weeks ago.
“We congratulate our new colleagues, as well as their families. We look forward to the ways in which their unique experiences, their ideas, and their priorities will enrich this institution and strengthen our shared work for the nation.
“To say the 117th Congress convenes at a challenging time would indeed be an understatement. From political division to a deadly pandemic to adversaries around the world, the hurdles before us are many and they are serious.
“But there is also plenty of reason for hope. An optimistic, forward-looking, can-do spirit has been one of our country’s most distinctive calling cards since our very earliest days. And with safe and effective vaccines rolling out across our nation every day, I’d say 2021 looks bright already.
“We gavel in today like 116 prior Senates have gaveled in before us:
“With plenty of disagreements and policy differences among our ranks…
“But all swearing the same oath, to support and defend the same Constitution; all loving the same country; and all of us committing to do all we can to leave behind an even stronger nation than the one we have been blessed to inherit.
“I look forward to the Senate’s work these next two years. Let’s make the American people proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.