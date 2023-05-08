McKinley "Ken" Stamper, age 90, of Germantown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. He was born in Canoe, Kentucky on December 26, 1932 to the late Price and Susie Stamper (Turner).
Ken worked and retired from Delco after over 30 years of employment. He loved woodworking and being in the outdoors, fishing, and camping. Ken also enjoyed talking on his CB radio using the handle “Mud Dog”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Harold Dean Stamper.
Ken is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Margaret Stamper (Creech); daughters, Brenda Stamper, and Denise Steele; grandchildren, Sarah (Marcus) Burgher, and Amber (Chris) Smith; great grandchildren, Tyler Brown, Nate Brown, Briahna Roberts, Marcus Burgher, Micah Burger, Connor Smith, and Carter Smith.
A visitation for Ken will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. An additional visitation will occur Friday, May 5, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home, 3450 KY Hwy 11 North, Booneville, KY 51314.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken’s name to Hospice of Dayton.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Stamper family.
