Millie Minter Obituary

Funeral services for Millie Minter, 79, of Frankfort will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Indian Creek Church, Booneville, Ky
A lifelong Frankfort resident, Millie taught school at Frankfort High School and retired from Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement where she was a retirement counselor. She was a lifelong member of Bridgeport Christian Church, she loved gardening, watching her flowers grow and her antiquing trips.
Millie was the daughter of Sophia Turner and Jerry Deaton and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Minter and infant sister Christine Deaton.
Survivors include her three children Melanie Palmgren, Jonathan E. (Susan Travis) Minter, Steven (Kimberly) Minter; sisters Pauline Cornett, Ollie Turner, and Eilleen (Thomas) Price, brother Jerry (Kay) Deaton, Jr; four grandchildren Rachel and Garrett Palmgren, Morgan and Nathan Minter.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, Frankfort is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.