Missing Owsley County Teen! PLEASE HELP

With permission from her guardian, the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing child.
Her name is Makayla Hamrick. She is 13 years old. She was last seen at 7:41 this morning getting off the school bus at the Owsley County High School. She walked off school grounds and has not been seen or heard from since. Makayla is wearing blue jeans, a white jacket, black tennis shoes and was carrying a black backpack with large colorful flowers on it.
If anyone has ANY information regarding this child’s whereabouts we urge you to contact the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office 606-593-5161 or KSP 911!!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.