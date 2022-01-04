Mitzi Lynn Combs, age 56, wife of Herman Combs, departed this life on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY.
Mitzi was born March 17, 1965 in Oneida, Texas, a daughter to James Hall and the late Melba Hall. She lived her life as a housewife with a deep love for children, flowers and animals.
Along with her husband of 25 years; Herman Combs, she is survived by her father; James Hall, 2 sons; John Combs of Beattyville, Ky and Tommy Courtney of Tampa, Florida, 3 daughters; Jamie Walters of Beattyville, KY, Letasha Shouse and Nicole Maggard, both of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Brad Hall of Houston, Texas, and 11 grandchildren, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Mitzi was preceded in death by her mother and one daughter; Jessica Combs.
A visitation is to be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 1, 2022, until the time of the funeral at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
