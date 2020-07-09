 Mr. Mose Noble, 73, passed away June 4, 2020 at KY. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky., following a brief illness.

     He was born December 21, 1947 in Owsley County, Ky.  He was the son of the late Steve & Ethel Herald Noble.  He was a farmer.

     Mr. Noble is survived by one brother:  Mr. Danville Noble of Booneville, Ky., four sisters:  Mrs. Daisy Sandlin of Richmond, Ky., Mary Ellen Cordell of Stearns, Ky., Mrs. Lora Bates of Monticello, Ky., & Mrs. Isabelle Reynolds of Booneville, Ky.  Also, several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and special friends & caretakers:  Mr. Lowell Morris & Mr. Rusty Hall both of Booneville, Ky.

     He was preceded in death by his parents:  Steve & Ethel Noble and a brother:  Arch Noble.

     Graveside funeral services for Mr. Noble were held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rusty Hall officiating.  The service was held at the Alfred Hall Cemetery with the burial following in the cemetery.

     The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

 

