Mr. Mose Noble, 73, passed away June 4, 2020 at KY. River Medical Center in Jackson, Ky., following a brief illness.
He was born December 21, 1947 in Owsley County, Ky. He was the son of the late Steve & Ethel Herald Noble. He was a farmer.
Mr. Noble is survived by one brother: Mr. Danville Noble of Booneville, Ky., four sisters: Mrs. Daisy Sandlin of Richmond, Ky., Mary Ellen Cordell of Stearns, Ky., Mrs. Lora Bates of Monticello, Ky., & Mrs. Isabelle Reynolds of Booneville, Ky. Also, several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and special friends & caretakers: Mr. Lowell Morris & Mr. Rusty Hall both of Booneville, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Steve & Ethel Noble and a brother: Arch Noble.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Noble were held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rusty Hall officiating. The service was held at the Alfred Hall Cemetery with the burial following in the cemetery.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.