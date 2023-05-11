Mr. Ralph B. Wilson, 85, of Booneville, Ky., departed this life on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Owsley County Health Care Center. He was born December 2, 1937 in Owsley County.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Louise McIntosh, three sons: Russell Wilson & wife Monica, Michael Wilson & wife Wanda & Douglas Wilson & Robin Barrett all of Booneville, Ky., three grandsons: Adam Wilson & wife Jessica, Justin Wilson & Darien Combs of Booneville, Ky., & Joshua Wilson of Tyner, Ky., two great grand-daughters: Emersyn Paige Wilson & Brynslei Bowling, two sisters: Shirley Williams of Lexington, Ky., & Linda Williams of Annville, Ky. There are also several nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Ada Wilson, two sons: Kendall & Daryl Wilson, one sister: Lois Hanes & one brother: Jimmy Wilson.
He served in the military for seven years as a cook. He loved God, his church (First Presbyterian of Booneville – where he served as an elder for many years), his family, farming, construction work and his cats & dogs.
Visitation for Mr. Wilson was Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Funeral services were Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Booneville with Bro. Terry Sandlin & Bro. Stephen Jackson officiating. Burial & full military rites followed in the Brandenburg Cemetery at Hilltop in Booneville.
Pallbearers were: Ada, Joshua & Justin Wilson, Randy Osborne, Danny Marshall, Andrew Noe, Brian McIntosh & Joe Barrett.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.