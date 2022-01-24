Mr, Richard Bond Searcy Obituary

Mr, Richard Bond Searcy, 86, passed away January 17, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Hospital of London, Ky., following a long illness.
He was born October 31, 1935 in Carroll County, Ky. He was the son of the late Richard Wayland & Willetta Bond Searcy. He was the husband of Barbara Davis Searcy. He was owner & partner of the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in Booneville, Ky. for over 60 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army & was a member of the Whites Run Christian Church of Carroll County, Ky.
Mr. Searcy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years: Mrs. Barbara Searcy of Booneville, Ky., one son: Mr. Jeffery Searcy & wife Donna of Carrollton, Ky., one daughter: Mrs. Jennifer Cox & husband Obe, two grand-daughters: Ms. Lauren Cox & Lylah Cox all of Carrollton, Ky., one sister: Mrs. Ann Andrews & husband Warren of Richardson, Texas, a nephew: Mr. Trey Andrews & wife Julie of Richardson, Texas, a niece: Mrs. Amy Boroson & husband Michael of Honeoye, New York, five great nephews & nieces, three great-great nephews & nieces, & several cousins. Alsp, a special friend & partner: Mr. Robert N. Strong of Booneville, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard Wayland & Willetta Searcy & a son: Paul Wayland Searcy.
Funeral services for Mr. Searcy will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. Officiating the services will be Rev. Jamie Brunk and Rev. David Bardin. Entombment will follow in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Booneville.
The Searcy & Strong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
